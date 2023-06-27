IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • NBC News poll shows a ‘radicalized base’ for Republicans ahead of 2024

    12:08

  • Nikki Haley slams Trump on 'moral weakness' with China policy

    02:19

  • Trump aide Walt Nauta’s arraignment delayed for a second time after bad weather

    00:32

  • GOP voters more likely to support candidates who say Trump won 2020 election: NBC News poll

    01:06

  • Some elite universities are ‘freaking out’ ahead of Supreme Court affirmative action decision

    01:07
    Putin has built an ‘apparatus that doesn’t serve him very well,’ peace expert says

    04:01
    Biden should ‘confront’ concerns about his age ‘head on,’ says Rep. Clyburn

    06:55

  • DeSantis on hypothetical matchup: ‘I beat Biden handily in the swing states’

    01:31

  • Putin is ‘begging’ mercenaries to join him, says fmr. U.S. ambassador to Russia

    08:28

  • Full Bacon: Too many Republicans have tried to stay under the radar on Ukraine

    06:18

  • Bacon on Trump: Sharing classified Iran documents is a crime

    02:05

  • Meet the Press Minute: Cheney reinforces ‘legitimacy’ of Boris Yeltsin in 1991

    00:34

  • Poll: Nearly 3 in 4 Americans say country is on ‘wrong track’

    04:23

  • Prigozhin won’t last 60-90 days, says retired Admiral James Stavridis

    01:51

  • Full Panel: Prigozhin ‘like a snake whose head’s been cut off’ after rebellion

    08:06

  • Klobuchar: If GOP wants to ‘run on’ Hunter Biden in 2024, ‘good luck’

    01:20

  • Full Klobuchar: Putin ‘has bitten off a lot more than he ever thought possible’ in Ukraine invasion

    05:49

  • Full McFaul: Mutiny shows Putin might not be able to escalate Ukraine war

    04:54

  • Putin likely didn’t want to 'debase himself' by negotiating directly with Prigozhin, Blinken says

    00:51

  • Russia 'cracks emerge' by 'mercenaries of its own making,' Blinken says

    01:14

Meet the Press

Putin has built an ‘apparatus that doesn’t serve him very well,’ peace expert says

04:01

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Russian soldiers this weekend, adding they “actually stopped the civil war” after stopping a short-lived mutiny of Russian mercenaries. Vice President for Studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Andrew Weiss joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss.June 27, 2023

