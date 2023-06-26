Putin is ‘begging’ mercenaries to join him, says fmr. U.S. ambassador to Russia

Russia 'cracks emerge' by 'mercenaries of its own making,' Blinken says01:14
Poll: Nearly 3 in 4 Americans say country is on ‘wrong track’04:23
Bacon on Trump: Sharing classified Iran documents is a crime02:05
Klobuchar: If GOP wants to ‘run on’ Hunter Biden in 2024, ‘good luck’01:20
Putin likely didn’t want to 'debase himself' by negotiating directly with Prigozhin, Blinken says00:51
Prigozhin won’t last 60-90 days, says retired Admiral James Stavridis01:51
Full Blinken: Russia mutiny is Putin’s ‘latest failure’ in Ukraine war10:22
Full Klobuchar: Putin ‘has bitten off a lot more than he ever thought possible’ in Ukraine invasion05:49
Full Bacon: Too many Republicans have tried to stay under the radar on Ukraine06:18
Biden should ‘confront’ concerns about his age ‘head on,’ says Rep. Clyburn06:55
DeSantis on hypothetical matchup: ‘I beat Biden handily in the swing states’01:31
- Now Playing
Putin is ‘begging’ mercenaries to join him, says fmr. U.S. ambassador to Russia08:28
- UP NEXT
Meet the Press Minute: Cheney reinforces ‘legitimacy’ of Boris Yeltsin in 199100:34
Full Panel: Prigozhin ‘like a snake whose head’s been cut off’ after rebellion08:06
Full McFaul: Mutiny shows Putin might not be able to escalate Ukraine war04:54
Chuck Todd: Russia mutiny is ‘most significant threat’ to Putin since he took over02:20
Full Panel: Hunter Biden attendance at India state dinner was ‘foregone conclusion’10:26
White House does not plan to address IRS whistleblower allegations against Hunter Biden08:07
Chuck Todd: Hunter Biden plea optics might be ‘major blind spot’ for Biden 202403:58
Chuck Todd: One year post-Dobbs, voters want to preserve abortion access03:53
- UP NEXT
Russia 'cracks emerge' by 'mercenaries of its own making,' Blinken says01:14
Poll: Nearly 3 in 4 Americans say country is on ‘wrong track’04:23
Bacon on Trump: Sharing classified Iran documents is a crime02:05
Klobuchar: If GOP wants to ‘run on’ Hunter Biden in 2024, ‘good luck’01:20
Putin likely didn’t want to 'debase himself' by negotiating directly with Prigozhin, Blinken says00:51
Prigozhin won’t last 60-90 days, says retired Admiral James Stavridis01:51
Play All