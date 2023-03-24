IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A TikTok ban could ‘harm [Democrats] politically in 2024,’ says Rep. Bowman

    08:02

  • TikTok CEO came off as 'evasive' in hearing, says GOP congressman

    08:18

  • ‘Unfortunate’ TikTok CEO couldn’t ‘give clearer answers,' CSIS senior adviser says

    05:13

  • Full Panel: Despite legal challenges, Trump still wields power within GOP

    10:25

  • Canada will accept 15,000 more migrants after immigration deal with U.S.

    03:15

  • Former lieutenant general: fatal drone attack in Syria 'will happen again'

    07:28
  • Now Playing

    Some Trump supporters in the GOP privately exhausted after latest posts

    12:07
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: DeSantis changes course on Ukraine; calls Putin a 'war criminal'

    08:52

  • TikTok CEO testimony leaves lawmakers unconvinced of app’s security plans

    04:44

  • Remembering NBC News’ Vaughn Ververs

    01:55

  • Sen. Baldwin calls for more security to ‘safeguard’ data ‘even when it's in U.S. hands’

    07:43

  • John Kasich: Trump is still ‘a long way from the nomination’

    07:07

  • Chuck Todd: Only thing that will keep Trump off the ballot in 2024 'might be the legal system'

    04:11

  • TikTok is 'cocaine,' 'programmed to be weaponized,' fmr. Trump official says

    06:15

  • Full Panel: Republican candidates ‘need to remind’ voters why Trump is in a legal ‘mess’

    09:32

  • How New York’s ‘quirky law’ could impact the Trump investigation

    05:37

  • New report proves disparities in PTSD care for Black veterans

    05:22

  • War crimes warrant for Putin could push Russia, China together

    05:15

  • Full Panel: Trump’s call for protests has an ‘eerie echo’ to Jan. 6th

    08:01

  • Grand jury in Trump investigation suggests DA seeks felony charge

    15:37

Meet the Press

Some Trump supporters in the GOP privately exhausted after latest posts

12:07

Trump kicks up dire rhetoric as his attorney testifies before a federal grand jury surrounding his handling of classified documents. Ken Dilanian, Vaughn Hillyard and Ali Vitali discuss the implications on Trump and the situation inside the GOP with Chuck Todd on Meet the Press NOW.March 24, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    A TikTok ban could ‘harm [Democrats] politically in 2024,’ says Rep. Bowman

    08:02

  • TikTok CEO came off as 'evasive' in hearing, says GOP congressman

    08:18

  • ‘Unfortunate’ TikTok CEO couldn’t ‘give clearer answers,' CSIS senior adviser says

    05:13

  • Full Panel: Despite legal challenges, Trump still wields power within GOP

    10:25

  • Canada will accept 15,000 more migrants after immigration deal with U.S.

    03:15

  • Former lieutenant general: fatal drone attack in Syria 'will happen again'

    07:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All