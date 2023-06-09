Former federal prosecutor: Trump indictment is ‘more problematic’ than all his other legal problems

Pence defends Trump in classified docs case: 'We've seen a politicization of the' DOJ01:16
Alabama Supreme Court decision ‘should’ve been’ easy, but Dobbs cast doubts, NDRC director says03:36
Full Cevallos: ‘Now that we’re in target land [with Trump], the calculus changes’05:28
White House ‘not responding' to Trump's indictment is a ‘political imperative' and 'legal necessity'03:34
Legal drama around the former president may add to ‘Trump exhaustion syndrome,’ says Cuccinelli09:02
Full Panel: Trump indictment is a ‘self-inflicted wound,’ shakes up GOP field12:14
Former federal prosecutor: Trump indictment is ‘more problematic’ than all his other legal problems17:48
Trump indictment charges paint ‘damaging portrait of reckless and criminal behavior’03:27
Looking back at the influence of evangelical broadcaster Pat Robertson05:20
Chuck Todd: Brace for the ‘political fallout’ of Trump indictment watch02:51
DOJ might take a look at dealings between PGA, Saudi Arabia05:52
Who is 2024 presidential hopeful Doug Burgum?02:45
For Jan. 6 arguments, ‘the only way out is through’ for the Pence 2024 campaign02:52
Chuck Todd: Christie and Pence enter 2024 field after 'enabling' Trump03:38
Florida's 'taxpayer-funded' program uses 'deception' to move migrants, California AG says06:35
Full Panel: Chris Christie on ‘kamikaze mission’ to ‘take out Trump’09:52
Who will be Chris Christie’s base in the 2024 presidential race?03:51
Biden’s roadblocks to 2024: Failed student debt, DACA promises; RFK Jr. and Cornel West06:18
Parkland congressman: House is talking about gas stoves but not shootings06:38
What is a sonic boom and why did D.C. residents hear it Sunday?01:32
