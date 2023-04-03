IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Manhattan judge could issue gag order silencing Trump

    05:54

  • Trump arrives at Trump Tower ahead of arraignment

    00:48
  • Now Playing

    Trump would be ‘difficult to control’ on witness stand, says fmr. Manhattan ADA

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s indictment could make turnout in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election ‘unstable’

    04:35

  • Full Panel: Asa Hutchinson isn’t cutting ‘through the noise’ by calling out Trump ‘liabilities’

    09:39

  • Charlie Baker: Putting women sports in a separate media rights deal is 'on our radar'

    01:15

  • Full NCAA president: NCAA should have ‘standard contract' because ‘everybody lies' about NIL

    09:38

  • Full Panel: Trump's defiance 'might make him stronger in the primary, but … weaker in the general'

    05:13

  • Meet the Press Minute: Yogi Berra explains some of his most memorable sayings

    00:57

  • GOP pushes transgender restrictions, but majority of Americans oppose

    02:20

  • 'I’m going to do whatever we can to have a voice in the middle': Full Manchin

    12:40

  • Full fmr. Manhattan DA: Court will want to move ‘quickly’ following Trump indictment

    13:26

  • Fmr. Manhattan DA: Other criminal offenses could 'change the jury's mind' in Trump case

    02:29

  • McCarthy should avoid tangents, extremes when it comes to Bragg: Manchin

    01:04

  • Chuck Todd: Trump N.Y. indictment is likely to ‘freeze’ presidential race

    03:27

  • Manchin: 'I know we can do better' than what Biden admin. is doing

    01:06

  • Manchin won't decide on WH bid 'til the end of the year'

    01:23

  • ‘Levels of evidence’ exist for a Trump conviction, former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney says

    09:39

  • Full Panel: Trump’s indictment defiance will rally his base but ‘undercut him in a general election’

    08:35

  • Cohen testimony backed up by documentation, lawyer says

    13:48

Meet the Press

Trump would be ‘difficult to control’ on witness stand, says fmr. Manhattan ADA

04:32

Former Manhattan ADA Jeremy Saland discusses the criminal charges facing former President Donald Trump ahead of an arraignment in New York on Tuesday.April 3, 2023

  • Manhattan judge could issue gag order silencing Trump

    05:54

  • Trump arrives at Trump Tower ahead of arraignment

    00:48
  • Now Playing

    Trump would be ‘difficult to control’ on witness stand, says fmr. Manhattan ADA

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s indictment could make turnout in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election ‘unstable’

    04:35

  • Full Panel: Asa Hutchinson isn’t cutting ‘through the noise’ by calling out Trump ‘liabilities’

    09:39

  • Charlie Baker: Putting women sports in a separate media rights deal is 'on our radar'

    01:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All