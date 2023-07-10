IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump

    00:17

  • Economy is 'winning hand' for Biden in 2024, says N.J. Gov. Murphy

    00:35

  • Burgum: A president shouldn’t be expected to ‘weigh in on every single thing’

    01:30

  • Supreme Court decision highlights racial disparities that come with a college degree

    02:30

  • Chuck Todd: 6 months out from Iowa caucuses, parties debate what 2024 ‘is going to be about’

    03:44

  • Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S. says they'll use cluster bombs ‘responsibly’ after criticism

    07:44
    Turkey agrees to advance Sweden’s NATO membership, NATO chief says

    04:34
    Full Panel: GOP voters ‘don’t care’ about policy, ‘they want to know you are a fighter’

    07:34

  • Meet the Press Minute: Trump expresses support for affirmative action in 2015

    01:02

  • Full Murphy: Gov. Christie’s cancelation of New Jersey tunnel project ‘biggest policy mistake’

    07:31

  • Full Burgum: Culture war issues ‘definitely not the place’ to focus on for presidential candidates

    46:39

  • The Secret War on Terror | Meet the Press Reports

    27:00

  • U.S. has fought secret wars in at least 20 countries since 2001, Brennan Center report shows

    12:02

  • Inside America’s secret war in Somalia | Meet the Press Reports

    10:06

  • Details of the PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger are ‘very murky,' says Sally Jenkins

    04:37

  • House Freedom Caucus ousts Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Full panel

    09:32

  • June jobs report shows U.S. economy is ‘remarkably resilient,’ says KPMG’s chief economist

    05:40

  • Controversial cluster munitions could ‘fill a bridge’ in Ukraine ammunition shortage

    04:28

  • Rep. Moskowitz: Washington is doing ‘nothing’ to proactively address climate change

    07:44

  • Heat record headlines likely to continue ‘for the next three to four weeks’

    06:49

Turkey agrees to advance Sweden’s NATO membership, NATO chief says

04:34

After months of opposition, Turkey has agreed to advance Sweden’s NATO membership bid, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announces. NBC News White House Correspondent Allie Raffa reports on the White House’s reaction.July 10, 2023

