Vivek Ramaswamy ‘comes up a lot’ in focus groups, Amy Walter says

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) and Vivek Ramaswamy could have room to grow in the Republican presidential race as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-Fla.) campaign shows signs of weakness and former President Donald Trump faces legal challenges, according to Cook Political Report Editor-in-Chief Amy Walter. “[Ramaswamy is] just so different from the other candidates, he does not cut a traditional political profile,” Walter said.Aug. 14, 2023