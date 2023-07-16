IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • NSA Sullivan defends U.S. ‘moral authority’ in supplying cluster bombs to Ukraine

    01:40

  • Chuck Todd: Biden’s NATO work may be ‘judged by history’ as most impactful of his presidency

    01:54

  • Sen. Sullivan: NATO 'undermined' by 'lagger' nations not meeting GDP commitment

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    White House to highlight how Tuberville's military blockade correlates with GOP as a whole

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    Summer heat wave sends temperatures and economic costs soaring

    02:08

  • Tuberville’s block on top military promotions is ‘beyond distressing,’ says Duckworth

    01:42

  • As U.S. crosses Putin’s red lines, NSA says, ‘We have learned … what is possible and what is not’

    01:38

  • Meet the Press Minute: Jimmy Carter calls for depoliticizing FBI in 1976

    01:15

  • Christopher Nolan warns of AI’s ‘Oppenheimer moment’: It will ‘be in charge of nuclear weapons’

    03:42

  • Full Panel: FEC report 'confirmed' DeSantis campaign donors' concerns

    06:42

  • Sen. Sullivan: GOP lawmakers will have ‘strong impact’ on next president’s Ukraine decisions

    02:03

  • Full Duckworth: ‘I’m not opposed to court expansion but I’m not certainly there’ to fully support it

    06:45

  • Full Sen. Sullivan: Tuberville 'has the right' to place holds on military promotions

    08:48

  • Full Jake Sullivan: If Putin bets on 2024 U.S. election results, 'he's going to continue losing'

    09:19

  • ‘Real disconnect’ between cost of living and workers’ paychecks | Meet the Press Reports

    10:55

  • Andrew Yang: ‘No one should be working and be poor’ in America

    11:38

  • Partnering with FEMA could support heat relief opportunities, says Phoenix’s heat officer

    05:42

  • Hollywood writers and actors strike together for the first time in decades

    04:37

  • Full Panel: Abortion is a ‘losing issue’ for Republicans

    09:24

  • Chuck Todd: Trump’s abortion stance sets him apart from GOP field

    03:41

Meet the Press

White House to highlight how Tuberville's military blockade correlates with GOP as a whole

00:59

Carol Lee, NBC News Washington managing editor, says the White House will unveil new efforts to highlight the real impacts on the military from Sen. Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) hold on promotions.July 16, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • NSA Sullivan defends U.S. ‘moral authority’ in supplying cluster bombs to Ukraine

    01:40

  • Chuck Todd: Biden’s NATO work may be ‘judged by history’ as most impactful of his presidency

    01:54

  • Sen. Sullivan: NATO 'undermined' by 'lagger' nations not meeting GDP commitment

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    White House to highlight how Tuberville's military blockade correlates with GOP as a whole

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    Summer heat wave sends temperatures and economic costs soaring

    02:08

  • Tuberville’s block on top military promotions is ‘beyond distressing,’ says Duckworth

    01:42
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All