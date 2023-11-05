Zelenskyy: Russia, Iran and North Korea sponsored Hamas’ attack on Israel

Ukraine-Russia war 'is taking the best of us,' Zelenskyy says00:55
- Now Playing
Zelenskyy: Russia, Iran and North Korea sponsored Hamas’ attack on Israel02:10
- UP NEXT
Zelenskyy says he’s ‘ready to go to Israel today’ but the visit will ‘depend on a number of things’01:32
'We can’t trust terrorists': Zelenskyy rejects possible peace negotiations with Russia01:21
Zelenskyy says he only needs ‘24 minutes’ to explain to Trump he ‘can’t bring peace’ in Ukraine02:47
Zelenskyy rejects that war with Russia has reached a ‘stalemate’04:22
Russia now controls 18 percent of Ukraine, including Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine02:01
For Iowa Republicans, the most important presidential quality is the ability to beat Biden: Poll03:10
DeSantis to get coveted endorsement from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds01:20
Full Zelenskyy: ‘We are not ready to give our freedom to this f---ing terrorist Putin’43:51
Guns: Three American Stories | Meet the Press Reports37:04
Mass shooting survivor advocates for ‘common ground’ on guns: ‘We have to bring people together’06:39
‘It’s slow-motion mass murder’: Milwaukee grapples with years-long gun violence uptick06:42
Months after fatal bar shooting, Seattle-area community remembers lives lost06:39
Kathryn Burgum joins husband on 2024 campaign trail, talks overcoming addiction02:52
Full Panel: Biden ‘backtracking’ position on Israel because of response from public08:32
‘Unprecedented’ U.S. Reaper drones flying over Gaza to aid hostage recovery efforts02:28
Civilians in Gaza trapped in a ‘siege within a siege’: Oxfam America CEO06:56
Tuberville ‘forced against the wall’ but won’t ‘give up’ on military promotion block07:50
‘This is certainly an escalation’: Flares and explosions seen as strikes in Gaza ‘pick up09:34
Ukraine-Russia war 'is taking the best of us,' Zelenskyy says00:55
- Now Playing
Zelenskyy: Russia, Iran and North Korea sponsored Hamas’ attack on Israel02:10
- UP NEXT
Zelenskyy says he’s ‘ready to go to Israel today’ but the visit will ‘depend on a number of things’01:32
'We can’t trust terrorists': Zelenskyy rejects possible peace negotiations with Russia01:21
Zelenskyy says he only needs ‘24 minutes’ to explain to Trump he ‘can’t bring peace’ in Ukraine02:47
Zelenskyy rejects that war with Russia has reached a ‘stalemate’04:22
Play All