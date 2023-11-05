IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukraine-Russia war 'is taking the best of us,' Zelenskyy says

    Zelenskyy: Russia, Iran and North Korea sponsored Hamas’ attack on Israel

    Zelenskyy says he’s ‘ready to go to Israel today’ but the visit will ‘depend on a number of things’ 

  • 'We can’t trust terrorists': Zelenskyy rejects possible peace negotiations with Russia

  • Zelenskyy says he only needs ‘24 minutes’ to explain to Trump he ‘can’t bring peace’ in Ukraine

  • Zelenskyy rejects that war with Russia has reached a ‘stalemate’

  • Russia now controls 18 percent of Ukraine, including Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine

  • For Iowa Republicans, the most important presidential quality is the ability to beat Biden: Poll

  • DeSantis to get coveted endorsement from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

  • Full Zelenskyy: ‘We are not ready to give our freedom to this f---ing terrorist Putin’

  • Guns: Three American Stories | Meet the Press Reports

  • Mass shooting survivor advocates for ‘common ground’ on guns: ‘We have to bring people together’

  • ‘It’s slow-motion mass murder’: Milwaukee grapples with years-long gun violence uptick

  • Months after fatal bar shooting, Seattle-area community remembers lives lost

  • Kathryn Burgum joins husband on 2024 campaign trail, talks overcoming addiction

  • Full Panel: Biden ‘backtracking’ position on Israel because of response from public

  • ‘Unprecedented’ U.S. Reaper drones flying over Gaza to aid hostage recovery efforts

  • Civilians in Gaza trapped in a ‘siege within a siege’: Oxfam America CEO

  • Tuberville ‘forced against the wall’ but won’t ‘give up’ on military promotion block

  • ‘This is certainly an escalation’: Flares and explosions seen as strikes in Gaza ‘pick up

Zelenskyy: Russia, Iran and North Korea sponsored Hamas’ attack on Israel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia, Iran and North Korea are “throwing matches into” the long burning fire between Israel and Palestine by supporting Hamas in an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.Nov. 5, 2023

