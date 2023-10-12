Latino Jews grieve, worry as attack in Israel puts close family ties in focus

Fernando Russek, 51, a Jewish resident of South Texas who was born in Mexico, spoke with urgency and strength about "people on the side of good" standing with Israel and speaking out against the attack by Hamas.

But he couldn’t maintain the bravado as he disclosed that his daughter is fighting in the war because she is a captain in the Israeli army and that his brother, a reservist, was reactivated two weeks before he was to have opened a restaurant in Israel.

“I am like a father — and like any brother,” Russek said when he was asked how he was coping.

The gruesome violence that unfolded when Hamas staged a surprise attack along the Gaza border in Israel and the current state of war have put into focus the Latino Jewish diaspora and the interconnected nature of families, friends and cross-cultural ties among the U.S., Latin America and Israel.

“There’s literally thousands of Latinos who are Jewish,” said Rabbi Peter Tarlow, the executive director of the Center for Latino-Jewish Relations, who’s based in College Station, Texas. “Like anyone else in the Jewish community, this is personal. You know, it hits home. Many people in the Jewish Latino community have been to Israel. Many people have friends. You can go to cities in Israel and you hear lots of Spanish. … Lots of people have relatives in Israel.”

Russek’s daughter was born in the U.S. but went to live in Israel 15 years ago, and his brother returned several years ago. Russek said he gets to talk to his daughter once a day and recently got to talk to his brother, but he isn’t sure when or whether he’ll get to speak to him again.

“To my brother, I talked to him. I asked that God protects him. I asked him, ‘Don’t get captured. Fight to the end.’ He said, ‘Yeah, I don’t plan to,’” Russek said.

Worried for their children, other young relatives

Like Russek in South Texas, Humberto Ismajovich, 58, told Noticias Telemundo that while his head is in Asunción, Paraguay, where he lives, his heart is in Israel, where his two sons are reservists. One of them, Uziel, 26, is already on the front lines, and a video he made on the front lines as he says goodbye to his family has spread on social networks. “It is our time. That is why we came here,” he says on camera. Uziel was born and raised in Paraguay, but he is also a citizen of Israel, where he has lived for five years.