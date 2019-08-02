Breaking News Emails
Puerto Rico's House of Representatives was poised to confirm the nomination of Pedro Pierluisi as the island's new secretary of state, though it's still unclear whether he'll be in position to succeed outgoing Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, whose resignation becomes effective on Friday at 5 p.m.
Rep. Jorge Navarro Suárez, president of the House of Representatives' government affairs commission, told Telemundo Puerto Rico after a hearing with Pierluisi that the commission voted in favor of confirming him and would be formalizing the vote in the afternoon. But the Senate did not vote for Pierluisi's confirmation, instead moving it to Monday.
The island's secretary of state should be the one to succeed Rosselló, according to Puerto Rico’s constitution.
Some lawmakers insist that Pierluisi has to be confirmed as secretary of state by both the House and the Senate before being able to take over as governor, citing Puerto Rico’s constitution. If this is the case, Puerto Rican law establishes that the official next in line would be Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez. But she has emphasized her disinterest in the position.Vazquez would become Puerto Rico’s governor as soon as Rosselló steps down.
While Vazquez had previously expressed her disinterest in Puerto Rico’s governorship, on Wednesday she tweeted, “If the time comes, we’ll assume the responsibility imposed by the Constitution and the Law.”
Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz said during an extraordinary legislative session on Thursday that Pierluisi could possibly become the island's new governor as soon as Rosselló officially steps down, since he was sworn in as secretary of state on Wednesday night.
Some senators agree with Rivera Schatz’s interpretation of Puerto Rico’s laws and constitution, but other legislators disagree.
Rosselló named Pierluisi to fill the secretary of state vacancy left by Luis G. Rivera Marín, who resigned last month over his involvement in the chat scandal that led to Rosselló’s ouster.
"My history of public service to our people should be sufficient proof of where my loyalties are and how I will work for our people," said Pierluisi, who is both Puerto Rico's former nonvoting member of Congress and Justice Secretary, during the legislative hearing.
Some Puerto Rican lawmakers, especially in the Senate, are still against Pierluisi's nomination — arguing it presents a conflict of interest since he recently worked as an attorney in a law firm that represents the federal oversight board, known to many as “la Junta,” which monitors all of the island's finances.
Pierluisi advocated for the now unpopular PROMESA law that imposed the federal oversight board on Puerto Rico during his time as Puerto Rico’s nonvoting member of Congress between 2015 and 2016. Pierluisi’s brother-in-law, José Carrión III, has been the president of “La Junta” since PROMESA became law.
During his House deposition, Pierluisi touted his relationship with the federal oversight board saying, "The fact that I know the PROMESA law top to bottom, that I have earned the respect of ‘la Junta’ and Congress, makes me someone who can effectively defend the interests of the people of Puerto Rico before the Trump administration, Congress and ‘la Junta.’”
"Who better than me to facilitate the process that will force the board to leave? That is what we all want," he added.
A New York Times investigation published in 2016 found that, during his time in Congress, Pierluisi had pushed for legislation that financially benefited at least two Wall Street companies that had hired his wife, María Elena Carrión, to provide financial advice.
Navarro Suárez asked Pierluisi during the hearing if he would grant certain government contracts to family members or if he would let them lobby on behalf of their clients.
Pierluisi said he wouldn’t, “especially in the wake of the corruption cases that have come to light,” referring to the recent arrests of former officials and government contractors on charges that include fraud involving $15.5 million in federal funding.
“It's not only about acting legally, is about acting ethically and morally,” he added.
Pierluisi dodged a follow up question from Navarro Suárez, about whether or not he would disclose if he lobbied on behalf of a company in the event that such company is trying to land government contracts.
During the hearing, Pierluisi emphasized his interest in becoming Puerto Rico’s next governor.
Pierluisi said during the hearing that he wouldn't answer any questions regarding whether or not he considers that he is Rosselló’s rightful successor.
