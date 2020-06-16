Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are reviewing investigations into the deaths of two Black men who were recently found hanging in Southern California.

Sheriff's officials have said that there are no signs of foul play in the death of Robert Fuller last week in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, or the May 31 death of Malcolm Harsch in Victorville, but investigations continue.

Fuller, 24, was found dead near Palmdale City Hall on Wednesday afternoon by a passerby, a sheriff's official has said, and his death was initially ruled an apparent suicide.

On Monday, Dr. Jonathan Lucas, chief medical examiner-coroner for the county of Los Angeles, said that the cause and manner of death would not be made until other evidence, including toxicology results, are in.

"The initial reports appeared to be consistent with a suicide," Lucas said. "But we felt it prudent to roll that back and continue to look deeper."

Fuller's family has said he was not suicidal. "We just want to know the truth," his sister, Diamond Alexander, has said.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Weekend protests and rallies have called on officials to conduct a thorough investigation.

People light up candles during a vigil around a makeshift memorial at the tree where Robert Fuller was found dead outside Palmdale City Hall in Palmdale, California on June 13, 2020. Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images

Fulller died as protest erupted across the nation and calls against racial injustice and for police reform grew louder after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Harsch, a 38-year-old Black man, was found hanging from a tree near a homeless encampment late last month in Victorville, about 53 miles east of Palmdale, officials have said.

People in the encampment cut Harsch down and tried to perform CPR, and San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies also attempted lifesaving measures, but Harsch died, the sheriff's department has said.

The ruling on the cause and manner of Harsch's death are also pending toxicology results, although the sheriff’s office says there is no evidence of foul play. The Harsch family has said they do not believe it was a suicide.

The FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Central California and the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division "are actively reviewing the investigations" into the two deaths, the FBI sad Monday.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said his office is involved, but for now, his investigators will just support the sheriff’s department, The Associated Press reported.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby paramedics found Fuller hanging from a tree with no one else at the scene after they were called to a possible medical emergency around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators will be examining the rope as well as the knot to determine how it was tied, Los Angeles County sheriff's Homicide Bureau Captain Kent Wegener said Monday.

They are also looking for any surveillance or video, will attempt to contact the witness who found Fuller and will be examining Fuller's medical history and his cellphone, Wegener said.

"Hopefully, with this death investigation we'll answer all of the questions and we'll get full closure to what happened here," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday. "It is our interest to make sure that we leave no rock unturned."