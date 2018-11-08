Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Andrew Blankstein, Jonathan Dienst, Tom Winter and Brandy Zadrozny

The gunman suspected of fatally shooting 12 people at a California bar has been identified as a 28-year-old former Marine who had been experiencing emotional issues, authorities said.

Ian Long opened fire inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks during a "college country night," authorities said. He was found dead in the bar of a suspected self-inflicted gun shot wound, authorities said.

"We have no idea what the motive is at this point," said Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean.

Police were called to Long's home in Newbury Park in 2018 for a domestic dispute where he was found to be "somewhat irate and acting irrationally," Dean said.

Dean said mental health workers examined Long at the time, but decided not to take him in for further observation.

One of Long's neighbors said he called police on the man earlier this year after hearing loud noises that sounded like he was tearing down the walls of his house.

"I didn't know if he was hurting himself," Tom Hanson told reporters.

Hanson said the police officers spoke to Long and then left. "Everything seemed to go back to normal after that," Hanson said.

Long left the Marine Corps in March 2013 after a five-year stint that included a tour in Afghanistan's restive Helmand Province.

A machine gunner, Long's Afghanistan deployment stretched from Nov. 2010 to June 2011.

A year later, Long appears to have posted a revealing message in an online military forum in reply to a note from another member.

The member posted about not knowing "how long you want to be in the fight until you've been in the fight?"

Long apparently replied, "yup, it's either an addiction or a nightmare."

In March 2017, Long appears to have written that he was two months away from a Bachelor’s degree in "Athletic Training," but no longer desired to work in that field.

"I found out a little too late that just wasn’t the job for me," read the post. "Maybe the ego got the better of me but it took only one time for a 19 year old D-2 athlete to talk down to me and tell me how to do my job that I realized this wasn’t the career I wanted to head."

Long also apparently wrote that he was choosing to stay enlisted because of "how much quicker (with my prior service) it would be to get into the regiment rather than going to the dark side."

A Marine Corps spokesperson released a statement Thursday morning. "The Marine Corps extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims in this senseless tragedy," the statement read.

An FBI agent talks to a potential witness as they stand near the scene Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, California, where a gunman opened fire inside a country dance bar. Mark J. Terrill / AP

A woman believed to be Long's mother posted a series of photos on her Facebook page showing a young man in military tactical gear.

In one photo, he's seen standing in front of a cement wall with a white puppy peeking out of his backpack.

"Now that's cute," she wrote.

Court records show that Long was arrested for speeding in Ventura County in 2013.

Long was dressed in all black and wearing a hood when he entered the bar and squeezed off multiple rounds at unsuspecting revelers, according to witnesses.

The victims included Ventura County Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the department.

Dean said Long was armed with a legally purchased .45-caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine.

In addition to his run-in with police earlier this year, Long was the victim of an assault at a local bar in Thousand Oaks and had been involved in two traffic accidents, Dean said.