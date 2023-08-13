Maui fires live updates: Lahaina blaze now the deadliest in modern U.S. history as toll rises to 93

Death toll climbs to 93 The death toll in fires that have ravaged Maui since Tuesday increased to 93, Maui County said in statement Sunday. Two bodies have been identified, it said. However, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green warned at a news conference Saturday that search and recovery operations were likely to turn up more remains in fire-scorched communities in West Maui. Share this -





U.S. fire administrator: collective fires top modern 10 worst The devastation resulting from a complex of fires on Maui that started Tuesday represents the deadliest U.S. fire in recent years, U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell said. "This fire now has become the deadliest in the last 10 years," she announced at a Saturday news conference convened by Gov. Josh Green. The Maui complex of fires also represent the deadliest U.S. fire in the last 100 years. California's Camp Fire in 2018, which killed 85, previously held that title. Officials waned that the death troll would continue to climb as search and recovery teams planned to cover more ground in upcoming days.





No IDs yet for the dead, and police chief urges patience Chief John Pelletier of the Maui Police Department on Saturday braced the public for more devastation in West Maui because the search, recovery, and identification process remains in its earliest stage. At a news conference Saturday, he said no identities for the deceased have been completed in a process that can include rapid DNA testing, dental record comparisons, and informing family members. "Every one of these 89 are John and Jane Does," Pelletier said, adding that the death toll would increase and it was unclear where it will end up. "None of us really knows the size of it yet," Pelletier said. "You want it fast, or you want it right? We're going to do it right."





