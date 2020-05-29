New video appears to show George Floyd on the ground with three officers

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A new video capturing the moment George Floyd was detained by members of the Minneapolis Police Department appears to show multiple officers on the ground with him. The angle of the video, which is circulating on social media, has not been seen previously.

The footage was filmed from the opposite side of the street from where a white officer pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck in the Memorial Day incident. The new video appears to have been recorded just prior to the initial video.

Floyd died Monday night after an officer pinned him to the ground and put his knee on Floyd's neck for about eight minutes. Previously released footage shows Floyd, a black man, pleading with the officers.

"Please, please, please, I can't breathe," he said. "My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Please, please. I can't breathe."

Using previously reported footage of the moment Floyd was arrested, Google Street View imagery and statements from police, NBC News’ Social Newsgathering team verified the new video, which appears to show Floyd in the custody of three police officers.

At the beginning of the new video, three officers wearing uniforms that match the ones shown in the initial video can be seen on the ground with Floyd, while a fourth officer stands nearby.

Additional screen grab of user video obtained by NBC News circulating online appears to show three officers kneeling on the ground near Floyd, while another stands nearby.

A number of markers in previously verified footage were used by NBC News to verify this new video, including that the Minneapolis police vehicle can be seen and a yellow bicycle is shown leaning against a wall behind it.

As shown in previously verified footage of the incident, this new screen grab of user video obtained by NBC News shows the Minneapolis police cruiser, as well as a yellow bicycle propped up against a wall.

The pattern of that wall is also consistent with what can be seen on a Google Street View showing the outside of the Cup Foods store where the incident occurred.

An image from Google Maps street view that shows the outside of the Cup Foods store where the incident took place. Google

In the newly released video, part of a sign next to the gas station says “3 cents off.” This is consistent with the sign shown in the initial video.

A sign that reads, in part, "3 cents off" appears in the new screen grab of user video obtained by NBC News, which is consistent with previously verified footage.

Minneapolis police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new footage.

In a news release this week, Minneapolis police said Floyd was handcuffed and restrained on the ground by officers.

“The officers restrained the suspect on the ground and an ambulance was called,” Minneapolis Police said in a statement.

Four police officers involved in Floyd's detainment and death were fired Tuesday. The officer seen with his knee on Floyd has been identified as Derek Chauvin.

Minneapolis police identified the other as Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.

The mayor has called for charges to be filed against Chauvin. Police said Floyd resisted arrest, but Mayor Jacob Frey said he saw "nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary."

Floyd's death is being investigated by the FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.