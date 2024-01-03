Imam is shot outside a mosque in Newark, N.J., officials say

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

An imam was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning outside a mosque in Newark, New Jersey, the city's public safety director said.

The shooting occurred around 6:15 a.m. at South Orange Avenue and Camden Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé told NBC New York.

A city spokesperson said the person shot is an imam at the Masjid Muhammad-Newark. A person who answered the door at the mosque told NBC New York the victim is Imam Hassan Sharif.

The imam was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, Fragé said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, and the Newark Department of Public Safety said the incident remains under investigation.

The New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said it is gathering information on the shooting.

"We are deeply concerned about this incident and pray for the speedy recovery of the imam. Anyone with information about the shooting should immediately contact local police," CAIR-N.J. said in a statement.

The shooting comes months after an imam at the Omar Mosque in Paterson, about 15 miles north of Newark, was stabbed while leading prayer. The suspect, Serif Zorba, was arrested on several charges including attempted murder.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.