By Minyvonne Burke and Ben Popken

Walmart said Tuesday that it would discontinue the sale of high-capacity ammunition and asked its customers not to openly carry firearms in stores even in states where it is permitted.

The news follows mass shootings across the country, including 22 people who were killed last month in a Walmart and the surrounding area in El Paso, Texas.

Over the weekend, seven people who were fatally gunned down in Odessa, Texas.

The retail giant said it will stop selling .223 and 5.56 caliber ammunition which can be used in high-capacity magazines and military-style weapons.

In addition, Walmart said it will ban the sale of handguns in Alaska, which was the last state the chain allowed them to be sold, but will continue to allow customers to purchase hunting rifles.

It will also ask shoppers to stop openly carrying weapons in open-carry states.

Image: Minyvonne BurkeMinyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Ben Popken

Ben Popken is an NBC News Senior Business reporter.