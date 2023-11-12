Israel-Hamas war live updates: WHO loses contact with Gaza's main hospital

What we know
- The World Health Organization said it lost communication with contacts at embattled Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City last night. The facility has been under fire and appeared surrounded by Israeli forces.
- At least three babies have already died at the hospital, according to the Gaza health ministry, which said that another 37 infants born premature are at risk of dying.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last night that Gaza will be demilitarized after the war and Israel will “continue to control security there.” He added that Hamas had nearly lost control of the northern Gaza Strip.
- Arab and Islamic leaders met in Riyadh yesterday in a summit. They demanded an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid and international protection for Palestinians.
- More than 1.6 million people have been displaced in Gaza, and health officials there say more than 11,000 have been killed. Israel says 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas terrorist attack Oct. 7, with 239 people still held hostage in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Erin McLaughlin, Josh Lederman, Matt Bradley, Hala Gorani, Jay Gray and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
Arab, Muslim leaders make demands of Israel
Leaders of Arab and Muslim states across the Middle East today produced a list of demands of Israel amid a war with Hamas militants that threatens to draw allies on both sides into conflict.
Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the 57-member group of nations that organized today’s Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh, called for an end of “Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people,” according to an OIC statement summarizing his demand.
“The Secretary-General called for an immediate, durable, and comprehensive cessation of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, for opening humanitarian corridors to deliver aid and essential needs to the Gaza Strip in an adequate and sustainable manner; and for providing international protection for the Palestinian people,” the OIC said.
Among the summit’s other demands: That war crimes investigations of actions by Israeli forces are completed; that nations stop sending weapons to Israel; and that the world recognize the “state of Palestine” as a sovereign country.
The OIC calls itself “the collective voice of the Muslim world.”
Gaza health minister says 37 premature babies at risk of death amid fuel embargo
Thirty-seven babies born premature and receiving care at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City are at risk of death because Israel’s fuel embargo for the hospital is leaving it and its medical devices unplugged, Gaza health ministry officials said today.
The office of the health ministry initially released a higher number for at-risk babies but said one of them already died today.
The office said the remaining babies at Al-Shifa, which has been the focus of Israeli Defense Forces under its claim that subterranean space there is being used as a headquarters for Hamas militants, are threatened with death at any moment.
Fuel was expected to run out tonight, and when that happens incubators will stop working, the office said.
Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra, spokesperson for the Gaza health ministry, said five people died at Al-Shifa amid a previous power outage.
NBC News has been unable to verify Israel’s claim that Hamas was using space beneath the facility. U.S. officials said they have no reason to doubt the claim. Israeli officials have not responded specifically to the claim that 37 babies were at immediate risk of death.
WHO says it lost communication with contacts at Al-Shifa Hospital
The World Health Organization said in a statement that it has lost communication with contacts at the embattled Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City as the facility has come under fire and appeared surrounded by Israeli forces.
The United Nations agency said Gaza’s largest hospital, under repeated attack in the last 48 hours and expecting its last ration of fuel to be used tonight, was surrounded by tanks.
“Staff reported lack of clean water and risk of the last remaining critical functions, including ICUs, ventilators and incubators, soon shutting down due to lack of fuel, putting the lives of patients at immediate risk,” the WHO said.
The statement further called for a cease-fire as well as “the sustained, orderly, unimpeded and safe medical evacuations of critically injured and sick patients."
It was not immediately clear why the communication was lost. Al-Shifa officials have been warning that the medical complex was critically low on fuel and other supplies, and that the situation would affect the health and survival of patients.
Israel Defense Forces said Hamas militants have been occupying tunnels beneath the hospital, a claim NBC News has been unable to confirm.
A look at NBC News’ latest coverage on the Israel-Hamas war
Heavy fighting around Gaza’s largest hospital forces many to flee
Muslim students feel abandoned by U. of Texas after Israelis disrupt Palestinian event
Palestinian journalists in Israel say they face intimidation and harassment
As people across the U.S. hang posters of Hamas hostages, others tear them down
Iran-backed groups threaten to expand Gaza war as they step up attacks on Israel and U.S.