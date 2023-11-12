Israel-Hamas war live updates: WHO loses contact with Gaza's main hospital

Arab, Muslim leaders make demands of Israel

Leaders of Arab and Muslim states across the Middle East today produced a list of demands of Israel amid a war with Hamas militants that threatens to draw allies on both sides into conflict.

Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the 57-member group of nations that organized today’s Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh, called for an end of “Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people,” according to an OIC statement summarizing his demand.

“The Secretary-General called for an immediate, durable, and comprehensive cessation of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, for opening humanitarian corridors to deliver aid and essential needs to the Gaza Strip in an adequate and sustainable manner; and for providing international protection for the Palestinian people,” the OIC said.

Among the summit’s other demands: That war crimes investigations of actions by Israeli forces are completed; that nations stop sending weapons to Israel; and that the world recognize the “state of Palestine” as a sovereign country.

The OIC calls itself “the collective voice of the Muslim world.”