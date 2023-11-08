TEL AVIV — The bombs kept coming, and their families and countrymen kept dying, but it wasn't until this week that thousands of Palestinians still in northern Gaza decided it was time to leave.

Many set off on foot Wednesday, forming a mileslong exodus to southern Gaza as the Israeli military intensified its assault and ground troops closed in on the center of Gaza City.

Some Palestinians carried white flags, hoping to fend off attacks in a war that has taken a heavy toll on civilians. Others cradled babies or pushed the elderly in wheelchairs. Videos verified by NBC News showed some Palestinians with their hands up as they passed bombed-out buildings and Israeli tanks. One Palestinian said he walked passed decomposing bodies on the roadside.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimates that the number of Palestinians leaving northern Gaza on Tuesday had tripled to 15,000, from 5,000 the day before. On Wednesday, Israel opened a brief humanitarian corridor for civilians to escape along Salah al-Din Road, which runs down the center of the Gaza Strip.

In a briefing Wednesday, an IDF spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, estimated that 50,000 Palestinians had moved south on Wednesday.

A boy carries a makeshift white flag next to his mother in Gaza City. Bashar Taleb / AFP - Getty Images

The Israel Defense Forces said it had opened humanitarian corridors for civilians in northern Gaza to flee south in the past several days. This follows repeated warnings from Israel for Palestinians to evacuate the north, amid a month of relentless aerial bombardment, a mounting ground offensive and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

Hamas denied that Israeli troops had made significant gains or entered Gaza City, The Associated Press reported. NBC News could not independently verify the battlefield claims of either Hamas or Israel. In a separate statement, Hamas accused the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, of “colluding” with Israel in the “forced displacement” of civilians in response to people fleeing south.

Pushing an older relative in a wheelchair down Salah al-Din Road, Ameer Ghalban, said the two of them had been living off one piece of bread a day.

“The majority of people have left their land because the siege has become absolute in Gaza,” Ghalban told The AP. “We have no water, no electricity, and no flour.”

The U.N. noted that the corridors have been opened only for a short window — from 10 a.m. local time to 2 p.m. — and they have at times been closed early because of fighting, according to the IDF.