Israel-Hamas war live updates: Cease-fire and hostage talks appear stalled

Delayed U.N. aid, ceasefire vote scheduled for Thursday

A new vote on a U.N. resolution calling for enhanced humanitarian aid into Gaza and a cessation of hostilities is set to take place today, after being pushed back from Monday to Tuesday, to Wednesday, amid diplomatic wrangling over the text.

The U.S. has been struggling to change the language calling for a cessation of hostilities and has also balked at a call for the establishment of United Nations mechanisms in Gaza to inspect aid trucks instead of Israel.

Humanitarian organizations have said Israeli checks have slowed down deliveries of aid in the Strip amid rapidly rising levels of hunger and the collapse of medical facilities.

The U.S. has become increasingly isolated on the world stage in its rejection of a cease-fire in Gaza. The use of its veto power on a Security Council resolution calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” was met with widespread criticism.