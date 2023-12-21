Israel-Hamas war live updates: Cease-fire and hostage talks appear stalled

What we know
- The United States is engaged in high-level diplomacy ahead of a long delayed vote on a new U.N. resolution calling for desperately needed aid to be allowed in Gaza. Tense negotiations are taking place over the wording of the text to avoid another American veto after the vote was postponed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Defending the U.S. position, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he heard "virtually no one saying, demanding of Hamas, that it stop hiding behind civilians, that it lay down its arms, that it surrender."
- Hamas said today that the Palestinian leadership had agreed there would be no more negotiations over prisoner exchange deals unless Israel halts the fighting.
- An estimated 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas media office in the enclave. The vast majority of the enclave's 2.2 million people are displaced, and an estimated half face starvation, according to human rights advocates and aid groups.
- There are "no functional hospitals" in northern Gaza due to ta lack of fuel, staff and supplies, the World Health Organization said today.
- Israeli military officials say 137 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after Hamas killed 1,200 people and seized about 240 hostages on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Ali Arouzi is reporting from the region.
Delayed U.N. aid, ceasefire vote scheduled for Thursday
A new vote on a U.N. resolution calling for enhanced humanitarian aid into Gaza and a cessation of hostilities is set to take place today, after being pushed back from Monday to Tuesday, to Wednesday, amid diplomatic wrangling over the text.
The U.S. has been struggling to change the language calling for a cessation of hostilities and has also balked at a call for the establishment of United Nations mechanisms in Gaza to inspect aid trucks instead of Israel.
Humanitarian organizations have said Israeli checks have slowed down deliveries of aid in the Strip amid rapidly rising levels of hunger and the collapse of medical facilities.
The U.S. has become increasingly isolated on the world stage in its rejection of a cease-fire in Gaza. The use of its veto power on a Security Council resolution calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” was met with widespread criticism.
Israeli forces operate inside Gaza
Images released by the Israeli Army today show soldiers during ground operations at an undisclosed location in the Gaza Strip.
No talks about hostages until Israel 'aggression' stops, Hamas says
There will be no more negotiations over prisoner exchange deals unless Israel halts the fighting, Hamas said today, adding that his had been agreed by the Palestinian leadership.
“There is a Palestinian national decision that there should be no talk about prisoners or exchange deals except after a comprehensive cessation of aggression,” the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel.
While Hamas has been the de facto governing body in the Gaza Strip since 2007, when it ousted the Palestinian Authority from power, other smaller groups also operate there.
Bodies pulled from rubble in Rafah after Israel strikes
The series of Israeli airstrikes hit near a hospital in Rafah near Gaza's southern border with Egypt and smoke started to rise from the building, as British broadcaster Sky News filmed nearby.
First people huddled for cover, a father putting his arms around his crying children behind a car. Screams of desperation pierce the air and the sound of sirens in the distance. As the injured are carried away, one lady searches for her son.
Then the scale of the devastation becomes clear. From under the mountains of rubble, the body of a dead child is found. Another body lies nearby, his face covered.
His legs trapped, a wounded man is told to stay calm as he uses a rock for a pillow. Eventually he is freed and carried away as the crowds keep digging.
An estimated 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza, Hamas media office says
An estimated 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war on Oct. 7, the Hamas’ media office said in a statement yesterday.
The toll includes 8,000 children and more than 6,000 women, the statement said, adding that an estimated 6,700 people were missing.
Aid worker says he saw ‘injured kids sleeping on the hospital floor’
An aid worker told NBC News yesterday that he saw “injured kids sleeping on the hospital floor” at a medical facility in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.
Fares Abu Fares, 53, a volunteer with the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, said in a telephone interview that there were “injured people everywhere” at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
He said there is no food in the facility. “Even if you have money, it doesn’t matter,” he said.
Even if flour was available in some markets, it could be 100 times more expensive than usual.
“We are not on the verge of a humanitarian crisis. We are in a crisis,” he said.
A family mourns in Rafah
Relatives of Jehad Arafat, a Palestinian man who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn over his body at the Najar hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip today.
Northern Gaza 'without functional hospital,' WHO says
The World Health Organization said today that northern Gaza has been left without a functional hospital due to a lack of fuel, staff and supplies.
“There are actually no functional hospitals left in the north,” Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in Gaza, told reporters via video link from Jerusalem.
He added that the Al-Ahli Hospital “was the last one but it is now minimally functional.”
