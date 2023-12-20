Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hamas leader heads to Egypt for talks

What to know
- Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh is in Egypt to hold talks with officials in the country about hostages and a possible cease-fire with Israel.
- Israeli President Isaac Herzog yesterday indicated that the country was willing to engage with another humanitarian pause.
- Overnight, the U.N. Security Council failed agree on a cease-fire resolution that the U.S. would not veto. The body is set to meet again today.
- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is in the region amid U.S. efforts to contain the war in Gaza while continuing to show support for Israel and it's war on Hamas.
- Almost 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war in Gaza, with 70% of them women and children, according to health officials in the enclave. The vast majority of the enclave's 2.2 million people are displaced, and an estimated half face starvation, according to human rights advocates and aid groups.
- Israeli military officials say 131 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized by Hamas on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Ali Arouzi and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
Video of two hostages released by Al-Quds Brigade
A video of two male hostages was released yesterday on Telegram by the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.
Gadi Moses, 79, Elad Katzir, 47, were taken captive at Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7. Both men were unshaven and appeared to have lost weight.
The pair pleaded for their release in the video which was heavily edited with words being cut from longer sentences and Moses described their situation as “unbearable.”
Katzir's mom Hanna, 77, was released on November 24 as part of a temporary ceasefire deal.
Hamas released a short video showing three other elderly Israeli hostages on Monday. Israel denounced it as a “criminal, terrorist video.”
Hamas leader Haniyeh arrives in Egypt for talks on hostages and cease-fire
Hamas’ political leader arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo today to discuss developments of the war with Egyptian officials, a statement on the militant group's website said.
Egypt, along with Qatar — where Haniyeh is believed to be based — helped mediate a weeklong cease-fire in November which saw Hamas released over 100 hostages in exchange for Israel’s release of 240 Palestinian prisoners.
Hamas said Haniyeh would discuss the war but provided no further details on what the talks would entail.
Democrats urge Biden to pressure Israel into changing Gaza approach
A group of Democratic lawmakers who served in the military or CIA are urging the Biden WH to pressure Israel into changing its approach in Gaza. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., joins Morning Joe to discuss.
Homes reduced to rubble in southern Gaza
A Palestinian woman stands outside the ruins of a building in Rafah, southern Gaza this morning after it was struck by an Israeli bombardment.
In L.A., an office building becomes a ‘bring them home’ poster
Pro-Israel and humanitarian artists in Los Angeles have plastered an office building with “bring them home” posters and signage in an effort to increase support for freeing hostages still held by Hamas militants in Gaza.
The project in Culver City, a municipality on L.A. County’s Westside, is the result of the building’s occupant, television production company Ample Entertainment, teaming up with the nonprofit groups Artists for Israel and Combat Antisemitism Movement.
The display features massive banners that feature the words “#BRINGTHEMHOMENOW” and “KIDNAPPED” as well as oversize, vinyl missing persons posters featuring photos of 173 people abducted in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
“We dare you to try to take this down,” Artists for Israel CEO Craig Dershowitz told NBC Los Angeles. He was referring to a spate of incidents in which people have been captured on video ripping down “bring them home” posters.
“You will not stop us, and you will not stop the message from being spread,” Dershowitz said.
Street-level, oversize posters replace hostages’ photos with mirrored material in an effort to get viewers to see themselves in the shoes of abductees.
The display is within viewing distance of the Saudi-funded King Fahad Mosque, site of mutual efforts in recent years to bring empathy and friendship to Jewish and Islamic neighbors.
