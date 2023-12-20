Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hamas leader heads to Egypt for talks

Video of two hostages released by Al-Quds Brigade

A video of two male hostages was released yesterday on Telegram by the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

Gadi Moses, 79, Elad Katzir, 47, were taken captive at Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7. Both men were unshaven and appeared to have lost weight.

The pair pleaded for their release in the video which was heavily edited with words being cut from longer sentences and Moses described their situation as “unbearable.”

Katzir's mom Hanna, 77, was released on November 24 as part of a temporary ceasefire deal.

Hamas released a short video showing three other elderly Israeli hostages on Monday. Israel denounced it as a “criminal, terrorist video.”