Israel-Hamas war live updates: Palestinians flee Rafah as U.N. warns of a 'slaughter'

What we know
- An Israeli assault on Rafah could lead to a "slaughter," United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths warned yesterday as some Palestinians began to flee Gaza's southernmost city. The U.N. also said it will not assist in the evacuation if Israel does go ahead with a ground offensive on the city, which is now home to around 1.4 million people, many of whom have fled from other parts of the enclave.
- The State Department said last night that it was reviewing reports that Israel has harmed civilians in its Gaza offensive, as part of a set of guidelines ensuring recipients of U.S. arms follow international law. The review comes as President Joe Biden has become increasingly vocal in his frustration with Israel's conduct during the offensive.
- Israeli survivors of the Oct. 7 attacks and relatives of victims are stepping up efforts to get International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Asad Ahmad Khan to investigate Hamas' crimes, as part of his investigation into the attack and Israel's response in Gaza. They want the court to target Hamas leaders with arrest warrants.
- Talks in Cairo to reach a new cease-fire and hostage deal ended inconclusively yesterday. CIA Director William Burns took part in the negotiations with Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian officials for a temporary pause in the fighting, but no deal was reached.
- More than 28,400 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 68,100 have been injured , and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 232 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza.
Displaced Gazans leave Rafah fearing more Israeli attacks
Under the threat of a ground invasion by Israeli forces, panicked and already displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza said today that they were trying to chase relative safety.
In video shot by an NBC News crew team in Rafah, young children disassembled tents, while other displaced Gazans packed rolled-up mattresses and collected jugs of water ahead of their journey out of the refugee camp.
Fayza Abou Wadi, 65, said the intensity of Israeli attacks on Rafah in recent days has left her family so fearful that they’ve decided to flee even though they don’t know where to go.
“We have young ones. We don’t know where to go in the tents, and we are so scared the shells may attack us. This is why we want to leave. We can’t live. There is no safety here,” she said.
Wissam Al-Arkan, 37, said he had resorted to loading his family’s belongings onto a three-wheeler, despite not knowing their destination.
“The question is, where do people go? We came to Rafah, and now they are threatening to invade it, so where do we go?” he said, referring to an impending ground invasion.
“I brought a tuk-tuk truck and started loading our belongings,” he added. “Hopefully, we will find safety and be safe from the bombing. We feel hopeless. What do we do?”
A rocket fired from Lebanon lands in northern Israel
An Israeli policeman inspects a crater left by a rocket fired from southern Lebanon, after it landed near the entrance of the Ziv Medical Center in the northern city of Safed today.