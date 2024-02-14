Israel-Hamas war live updates: Palestinians flee Rafah as U.N. warns of a 'slaughter'

Displaced Gazans leave Rafah fearing more Israeli attacks

Under the threat of a ground invasion by Israeli forces, panicked and already displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza said today that they were trying to chase relative safety.

In video shot by an NBC News crew team in Rafah, young children disassembled tents, while other displaced Gazans packed rolled-up mattresses and collected jugs of water ahead of their journey out of the refugee camp.

Fayza Abou Wadi, 65, said the intensity of Israeli attacks on Rafah in recent days has left her family so fearful that they’ve decided to flee even though they don’t know where to go.

“We have young ones. We don’t know where to go in the tents, and we are so scared the shells may attack us. This is why we want to leave. We can’t live. There is no safety here,” she said.

Wissam Al-Arkan, 37, said he had resorted to loading his family’s belongings onto a three-wheeler, despite not knowing their destination.

“The question is, where do people go? We came to Rafah, and now they are threatening to invade it, so where do we go?” he said, referring to an impending ground invasion.

“I brought a tuk-tuk truck and started loading our belongings,” he added. “Hopefully, we will find safety and be safe from the bombing. We feel hopeless. What do we do?”