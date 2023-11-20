Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza's Indonesian Hospital sees heavy fighting nearby

What we know
- Heavy fighting appears to have erupted around another hospital in northern Gaza, as Israel's military expands its ground assault on the Palestinian enclave.
- The reports from the Indonesian Hospital come after weeks of focus on Gaza's main medical facility, Al-Shifa. 31 premature babies were evacuated from the site yesterday but hundreds of patients and staff remain trapped, while many more had been sheltering at the Indonesian Hospital.
- Israel released videos that it said showed Hamas hostages and a tunnel at Al-Shifa, as the fate of Gaza's hospitals become a focus of the war's dueling narratives amid growing outrage at the plight of civilians under the Israeli assault. NBC News could not independently verify the videos, the details of what they were said to show or the IDF’s claims that Hamas operated a command center below the hospital, which both Hamas and hospital staff members have denied.
- U.S., Israeli and Hamas negotiators are closing in on a deal to release some of the hostages taken during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in exchange for a pause in fighting, sources familiar with the negotiations told NBC News, though they caution nothing has been finalized yet.
- More than 1.6 million people have been displaced in Gaza and health officials there say the death toll has surpassed 13,000. Israel estimates 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas terrorist attack Oct. 7, with 236 people still held hostage in Gaza. The number of hostages has been revised downward to reflect those who have been found dead.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Erin McLaughlin, Matt Bradley and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
An inside look at U.S. drone operations amid search for hostages
Since Oct. 7, unarmed U.S. drones have been flying above Gaza. They are using cameras to search for more than 200 hostages who were taken into the enclave by Hamas over a month ago.
Col. Nicholas Pederson told NBC News he thinks the Air Force’s work “could play a critical role if we get to that area.”
“Hunters,” as the pilots and their crews are called, operate the drones and cameras from mobile containers in the Nevada desert. The remote pilots get an exact view of what the drone camera sees, tracing targets for days to years.
The cameras “can collect data from a forest fire or pinpoint a high-value target,” streaming back to the U.S. base by satellite. The drones can also be lethal.
“We’re watching a lot of these targets. We watch them do horrendous acts against people. We focus more on the mission aspect of it and our ‘why’ and really just look at the big picture of the impact we are having,” one pilot said.
Latest coverage from NBC News
Despair in southern Gaza
A Palestinian woman reacts as people inspect the damage following strikes on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, this morning.