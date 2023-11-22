Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hostage deal agreed to free 50 from Gaza and pause fighting

What we know
- The Israeli government has approved a deal with Hamas that includes a four-day pause in fighting and the release of 50 women and children held hostage in Gaza. The plan would also include the release of 150 Palestinians from Israeli jails.
- The agreement, reached after weeks of talks brokered by the U.S. and Qatar, will also allow humanitarian aid and fuel into the besieged Gaza Strip. The hostages' families or others have 24 hours to appeal to the Israeli Supreme Court to object to the deal.
- Israel has vowed to continue its military campaign in Gaza after the pause, saying it will target the south of the Palestinian enclave where it says Hamas leaders are among the masses who have fled. Israeli bombardment and a lack of shelter, water and food have fueled a growing crisis in southern Gaza.
- At least 53 journalists, 46 of them Palestinian, have been killed since the war began, the Committee to Protect Journalists says. The first four weeks of the conflict were the deadliest month for journalists since the organization began tracking deaths in 1992, it says.
- More than 1.6 million people have been displaced in Gazahealth officials there say the death toll has surpassed 14,000 after weeks of Israeli attacks. The Israel Defense Forces estimate 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with 236 people held hostage in Gaza. The number of hostages has been revised downward to reflect those found dead.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi, Erin McLaughlin, David Noriega and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
Biden thanks leaders of Qatar and Egypt after hostage deal
President Biden thanked Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi following announcements of an agreement between Israel and Hamas to release some hostages.
Biden said in a statement that the leaders of Qatar and Egypt provided “critical leadership and partnership in reaching this deal.”
Biden also thanked Netanyahu and his government. The agreement is for Hamas to release at least 50 hostages in return for a four-day pause in the fighting and for Israel to release some Palestinians imprisoned in its jails, officials said.
Biden said that he and first lady Jill Biden “have been keeping all those held hostage and their loved ones close to our hearts these many weeks, and I am extraordinarily gratified that some of these brave souls, who have endured weeks of captivity and an unspeakable ordeal, will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented.”