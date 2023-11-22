Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hostage deal agreed to free 50 from Gaza and pause fighting

Biden thanks leaders of Qatar and Egypt after hostage deal

President Biden thanked Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi following announcements of an agreement between Israel and Hamas to release some hostages.

Biden said in a statement that the leaders of Qatar and Egypt provided “critical leadership and partnership in reaching this deal.”

Biden also thanked Netanyahu and his government. The agreement is for Hamas to release at least 50 hostages in return for a four-day pause in the fighting and for Israel to release some Palestinians imprisoned in its jails, officials said.

Biden said that he and first lady Jill Biden “have been keeping all those held hostage and their loved ones close to our hearts these many weeks, and I am extraordinarily gratified that some of these brave souls, who have endured weeks of captivity and an unspeakable ordeal, will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented.”