Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel defends Gaza war in genocide case at International Court of Justice

Protesters carry Palestinian flags outside the International Court of Justice prior to a hearing in The Hague, Netherlands this morning.

Israel set to present its defense in Gaza genocide case

After South Africa's lawyers spent yesterday morning setting out their case arguing that Israel is guilty of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, today it’s Israel’s turn to defend itself.

The battle at the International Court of Justice, the United Nations’ top court in the Dutch city of The Hague, is a rare one for Israel. It typically derides the U.N. and other international bodies as being biased against it — but this time it is mounting a full-throated defense.

Like yesterday, oral arguments will start at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET). Israel’s defense is being led by Malcolm Shaw, a veteran British lawyer who has represented countries at the ICJ in the past.

Israeli officials have already offered a hint of their position, accusing South Africa yesterday of being the “the legal arm” of Hamas, and calling the case “one of the greatest shows of hypocrisy in history.” South Africa has “unequivocally condemned” Hamas for its Oct. 7 attacks and its case has been focused on Palestinian civilians.