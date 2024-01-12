Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel defends Gaza war in genocide case at International Court of Justice

What we know
- The U.S. and British militaries launched strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, after weeks of attacks targeting international shipping in the Red Sea that the militants say are aimed at backing Hamas. The Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have vowed retaliation — raising the risk of broader regional conflict with Iran-backed groups.
- Israel is defending itself at the United Nations’ top court after South Africa presented its case that the war in Gaza amounts to genocide against Palestinians accusation Israel has dismissed as "atrocious and preposterous." South Africa is asking the International Court of Justice to order an immediate halt to the war, though a decision will likely take weeks.
- More than 23,400 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 59,600 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials say at least 189 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion of Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi, Chantal Da Silva and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
Crowds gather outside The Hague on second day of hearing
Protesters carry Palestinian flags outside the International Court of Justice prior to a hearing in The Hague, Netherlands this morning.
Israel set to present its defense in Gaza genocide case
After South Africa's lawyers spent yesterday morning setting out their case arguing that Israel is guilty of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, today it’s Israel’s turn to defend itself.
The battle at the International Court of Justice, the United Nations’ top court in the Dutch city of The Hague, is a rare one for Israel. It typically derides the U.N. and other international bodies as being biased against it — but this time it is mounting a full-throated defense.
Like yesterday, oral arguments will start at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET). Israel’s defense is being led by Malcolm Shaw, a veteran British lawyer who has represented countries at the ICJ in the past.
Israeli officials have already offered a hint of their position, accusing South Africa yesterday of being the “the legal arm” of Hamas, and calling the case “one of the greatest shows of hypocrisy in history.” South Africa has “unequivocally condemned” Hamas for its Oct. 7 attacks and its case has been focused on Palestinian civilians.
Top Houthi negotiator blames Israel for wider conflicts in Middle East
The Houthis are a powerful force inside Yemen, but they recently emerged on the world stage when they began to blockade the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel’s blockade of Gaza.