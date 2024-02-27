Israel-Hamas war live updates: Cease-fire could happen by next week, Biden says

What we know
- President Joe Biden said yesterday that he hopes there will be a cease-fire by next week, saying talks were "close but not done yet." His comments came as negotiations between the warring parties continued in Qatar that also aim to broker the release of hostages. However, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said his country would continue to fight in Gaza until all hostages were released.
- As Israel prepares for an assault on Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, two Israeli officials told NBC News that civilians will be allowed to evacuate to other parts of the enclave but they will not be able to return to their homes in the north. The city is home to 1.4 million Palestinians.
- Strikes on Houthi rebel sites in Yemen targeted two underwater drones, an aerial drone and anti-ship missiles, U.S. Central Command said yesterday. It added that the Iran-backed rebel group was preparing to launch the weapons in the Red Sea, where they have been conducting strikes against commercial shipping.
- More than 29,780 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 70,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 237 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
Hamas pours cold water over Biden cease-fire comments
Biden’s suggestions that cease-fire talks were close to a resolution were dismissed by a senior Hamas official this morning.
Ahmed Abdel Hadi accused the U.S. of leaking proposals for a pause in the fighting with the aim of pressuring Hamas’ leadership into agreeing to a deal that does not permanently end the fighting or lead to the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.
“So far, everything that is being proposed here and there does not meet these conditions,” he told Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV channel. “Therefore, we are not concerned with dealing with everything that is presented because it does not meet what I mentioned,” he added.
Biden said last night that he thought a truce could be reached soon, along with a deal that could see some of the Israeli hostages released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
Risk of 'genocide' is increasing in northern Gaza, Oxfam says
The risk of “genocide” in northern Gaza is increasing amid rising fears of famine in the region, Oxfam warned in a statement yesterday.
Israel “is ignoring one of the key provisions of the International Court of Justice,” which is to provide “urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance,” said Sally Abi Khalil, Oxfam’s Middle East and North Africa director.
The two-month-long golden time of agriculture in the enclave has been “destroyed” under Israeli operations, and the country has restricted lifesaving aid from entering the city, the statement said.
It added that the worst results might come for some 300,000 people in northern Gaza if no proper management and supplementation have been addressed immediately.
Numerous humanitarian agencies, including the U.N., have warned of starvation in northern Gaza, urging Israel to stop blocking aid from entering the city. Israel denied the statement, saying it was these organizations’ fault for not distributing aid to civilians.
Scenes from war-torn Beit Lahia, northern Gaza
Palestinian children wait to receive food from an aid distribution team in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza yesterday. Nearby, civilians walked through the shattered streets after months of Israeli bombardments have destroyed buildings in the border town.
State Department in touch with Americans detained by Israel, spokesperson says
The State Department is in touch with three Americans who were detained by Israel last month, spokesman Matthew Miller said yesterday.
Last week, embassy officials met with Samaher Esmail, a U.S. citizen being held in the occupied West Bank, over allegations of “incitement on social media.”
Officials also met today with Borak Alagha, 18, and Hashem Alagha, 20, two brothers born in the Chicago area, who were detained by Israeli forces.
Miller said he couldn’t provide any details about the individual cases. He added that the State Department was only in the early stages of gathering information to determine whether they were wrongfully detained.
“I don’t have any assessment to offer about their case other than that is true for all Americans in Israel or anywhere around the world: Their safety and security is our first priority,” he said.
