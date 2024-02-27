Israel-Hamas war live updates: Cease-fire could happen by next week, Biden says

Hamas pours cold water over Biden cease-fire comments

Biden’s suggestions that cease-fire talks were close to a resolution were dismissed by a senior Hamas official this morning.

Ahmed Abdel Hadi accused the U.S. of leaking proposals for a pause in the fighting with the aim of pressuring Hamas’ leadership into agreeing to a deal that does not permanently end the fighting or lead to the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

“So far, everything that is being proposed here and there does not meet these conditions,” he told Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV channel. “Therefore, we are not concerned with dealing with everything that is presented because it does not meet what I mentioned,” he added.

Biden said last night that he thought a truce could be reached soon, along with a deal that could see some of the Israeli hostages released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.