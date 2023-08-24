Prigozhin plane crash live updates: Kremlin silent on mercenary chief's fate

What to know about the plane crash
- Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led an aborted mutiny in June, was listed as a passenger on a jet that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday.
- Russian officials said all 10 people on the private aircraft had died, and a Telegram channel associated with the Wagner Group said that Prigozhin and his top lieutenant were among the dead.
- The Kremlin has yet to comment on the fate of Prigozhin, whose clash with Russia's military leadership had made him a hero for many but also a challenger to President Vladimir Putin's authority.
- The Embraer Legacy executive jet believed to be carrying Wagner leaders from Moscow to St. Petersburg showed no sign of any problem until a sudden drop in its final 30 seconds, according to flight-tracking data.
- Prigozhin had largely disappeared from public view since the armed rebellion, which ended in a purported deal to exile the mercenary chief and his men in Belarus.
Top Russian general 'fired' after vanishing in wake of Wagner mutiny
Hours before the plane crash, news about the fate of another senior Russian figure emerged from Russian state media.
Gen. Sergei Surovikin, a top general who has been missing from public view since the mercenary rebellion, was dismissed as head of the country’s aerospace forces, Russian state media reported Wednesday.
The news followed months of speculation about Surovikin, who was known to have been close to Prigozhin.
Kremlin silent on fate of mercenary chief who challenged Putin
But the Kremlin itself, and most notably Russian president Vladimir Putin, has so far been silent on the dramatic incident.
The fate of the mercenary chief — once a close ally of Putin before he clashed with Moscow's military leadership then launched his aborted mutiny — will now hang over Russia's elite.