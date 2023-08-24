Prigozhin plane crash live updates: Kremlin silent on mercenary chief's fate

Top Russian general 'fired' after vanishing in wake of Wagner mutiny

Hours before the plane crash, news about the fate of another senior Russian figure emerged from Russian state media.

Gen. Sergei Surovikin, a top general who has been missing from public view since the mercenary rebellion, was dismissed as head of the country’s aerospace forces, Russian state media reported Wednesday.

The news followed months of speculation about Surovikin, who was known to have been close to Prigozhin.

Read the full story here.