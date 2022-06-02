Britain’s streets are decked out with flags, tea parties have been planned and cakes baked as the country gets set to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s unprecedented 70 years on the throne.
Beginning Thursday, the country will hail its highly popular monarch with four days of pageantry and parties as she becomes the first to celebrate an anniversary billed as the Platinum Jubilee. As her reign enters what is likely its closing act, the jubilee represents a moment of light for the queen, her family and the country after two dark years marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, the death of Prince Philip and royal scandals.
Join us as we follow along with the royal festivities in London and beyond.
What to expect today:
- Celebrations will begin with the queen’s birthday parade, known as Trooping the Color.
- A Royal Air Force flypast will take place around 8 a.m. ET, watched by crowds in London and four generations of the royal family from the famed Buckingham Palace balcony.
- Later in the day, more than 2,000 towns and cities in Britain and overseas will light beacons to mark the jubilee.
A big royal party for Britain's much-loved monarch
LONDON — Few nations have thrown a party like this.
Queen Elizabeth II is the world’s third-longest serving monarch in recorded history, and the longest of any British or female sovereign. On the throne since 1952 — a time closer to the Statue of Liberty’s completion than it is to the present day — she has become an unshakable emblem of British soft power and perhaps the nation’s most recognizable celebrity around the world.
The four-day festival of royal pageantry and public partying will see the country celebrate the queen’s 70-year reign for what may be the final time on such a grand national stage.
What is Trooping the Color?
The queen’s birthday parade, known as Trooping the Color, will kick off the four-day Platinum Jubilee festivities.
This annual event has now marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years, though it hasn't been held in public since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Celebrated in June, the parade traditionally marches down The Mall, the street that runs from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, the ceremonial parade ground located just over half a mile away. The grand display of military pageantry will this year include more than 1,200 officers and soldiers as well as hundreds of Army musicians and around 240 horses.
Members of the royal family traditionally make their way down The Mall in open carriages, waving to the gathered crowds before the queen inspects the troops and takes a salute at the parade ground. This year however, there will be one big change. For just the second time in her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth will not take the salute on the ground during the parade, instead receiving a salute from the palace balcony.
4 days of celebrations to celebrate 70 years on the throne
Four days of events are scheduled to take place across Britain to mark the 70th anniversary of the queen's reign.
Britons are getting an extra day off work this year to mark the celebration, in addition to the traditional end of May holiday that was moved to this Thursday to make it an extra long weekend.
Central London will of course be the hub of the festivities, but street parties and big screens are being set up across the nation to celebrate the widely popular monarch.