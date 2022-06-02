Britain’s streets are decked out with flags, tea parties have been planned and cakes baked as the country gets set to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s unprecedented 70 years on the throne.

Beginning Thursday, the country will hail its highly popular monarch with four days of pageantry and parties as she becomes the first to celebrate an anniversary billed as the Platinum Jubilee. As her reign enters what is likely its closing act, the jubilee represents a moment of light for the queen, her family and the country after two dark years marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, the death of Prince Philip and royal scandals.

Join us as we follow along with the royal festivities in London and beyond.

What to expect today:

Celebrations will begin with the queen’s birthday parade, known as Trooping the Color.

A Royal Air Force flypast will take place around 8 a.m. ET, watched by crowds in London and four generations of the royal family from the famed Buckingham Palace balcony.

Later in the day, more than 2,000 towns and cities in Britain and overseas will light beacons to mark the jubilee.