Queen's at the heart of the party as Britain kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations

LONDON — Royal Air Force planes screaming through the skies, a military band on horseback, a ceremonial Irish wolfhound named Seamus.

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicked off Thursday with all the grandeur one would expect from this 1,000-year-old institution. But despite the lavish royal pageantry, there was only one star of the show for the flag-waving crowds lining the streets of the British capital on this warm June day.

There were doubts about how much of the country's four-day celebration its 96-year-old queen would manage to attend. On Thursday, she was greeted with rapturous cheers and applause as she made two smiling appearances on the famed Buckingham Palace balcony.

“I wouldn’t describe myself as particularly patriotic, but I do love the queen,” said Rob Gemson, 31, an information technology manager from Manchester, a city in northwest England, who joined thousands of spectators watching the day's proceedings on big screens in a nearby park. “Seventy years on the throne — nobody else has ever done that before, so it does feel very historic.”

Even for Britons usually ambivalent about the royals, many see this as an occasion to enjoy getting through the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Others are mindful of the queen's age and her recent health troubles — acutely aware there will be a finite number of these events left to celebrate the only monarch most have ever known.

And celebrate they did.

Thousands bearing Union Jack hats and masks of the queen gathered along the Mall, the wide avenue that links Buckingham Palace to the city, with die-hard royalists camping out days before to secure their spots.

The sheer size of the crowds meant that many missed the queen’s two brief appearances. “She is 96, we should cut her a bit of slack,” said Paul Clifton, a radiographer from Staffordshire in England, as he stood near Buckingham Palace in a Union Jack-themed suit and black top hat. “It’s just so busy. This is the busiest we have seen it in years.”

Clifton, 35, and his friend Louise D’Costa, who lives in London, arrived early and managed to get a front-row spot along the parade route. They came for the “pomp and ceremony” of it all, he said, but also to enjoy the atmosphere of people from around the country and the world able to come together after two difficult years.