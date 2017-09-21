People in Mexico City and around Mexico are facing a massive recovery efforts in the wake of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck the region on Tuesday, killing more than 200 and leaving countless others beneath the rubble.

More than 40 buildings have collapsed around Mexico City, and approximately 40 percent of the capital and 60 percent of nearby Morelos state are without electricity.

People help distribute supplies at Parque Mexico in the Condesa district the day after an earthquake on Sept. 20, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. Rafael S. Fabres / Getty Images

As volunteers and government organizations try to assist on the ground, many people abroad are wondering how they can help.

The most important thing that can be donated following any natural disaster, according to UNICEF and FEMA, is money.

During the 2016 earthquake in Ecuador, UNICEF explained that it does not accept non-cash goods because donated goods must be screened, sorted, stored and transported, and can takes weeks or months to arrive on site. However, money can help deploy supplies and aid the following day.

Here are organizations taking on relief efforts after the Mexico City earthquake.

Global Giving Mexico Earthquake Relief Fund

This fund's goal is to raise $2,500,000 for both short- and long-term recovery efforts. A donation can be made here.

Mexican Red Cross (Cruz Roja Mexicana)

Although the site is in Spanish, the site only needs a name, email and password in order set up an account for donations. The site has also set up an Amazon "Wish List" of items it needs to help with the rescue efforts.

Project Paz

The organization, which is based in New York City, was founded by a group of friends in 2010. Project Paz aims to help children in Mexico through fundraising efforts and tweeted that Americans hoping to help earthquake victims can make a tax-deductible donation to the group.

In the U.S., you can support people affected in #Mexico by making a tax-deductible donation at https://t.co/6xcRyJDpuT. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/lKYgv4nQbE — PROJECT PAZ (@ProjectPaz) September 19, 2017

Oxfam

Oxfam, a global charity, says it is assessing the damage and identifying the region's most urgent needs in coordination with the Mexican government. You can make a donation here.

Topos

Topos is a rescue brigade, which was formed after an earthquake in 1985 killed thousands and leveled buildings. Topos' site is in Spanish, but the group tweeted how donations can be made via PayPal or its bank accounts.

"Thank you for helping our work," the group tweeted in Spanish.

Gracias por ayudar a nuestra labor:

Santander 92000709294 CLABE 014180920007092942

Paypal: donativos@brigada-rescate-topos.org topos.mx pic.twitter.com/3bVhOqXRYe — Topos México (@topos) September 13, 2017

UNICEF Mexico

UNICEF has launched an earthquake relief fund in order to assist those impacted by the disaster.

United Way

The organization has set up the Fondo Unido México as an emergency relief fund for those in need following the earthquake. An English version of the site is available here, and a Spanish version is available here.