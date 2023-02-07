The desperate race to save people trapped under the rubble in northern Syria faces unique challenges that aid groups warn could spell deadly delays in help reaching the war-ravaged and earthquake-struck pocket of the country.

Abdulkafi Alhamdo, a resident in Darat Izza in the northwest, described hearing voices under collapsed buildings as rescuers toiled in freezing conditions with little to no heavy machinery.

“We were hearing screams and messages,” Alhamdo said in an interview with NBC News Now. “We couldn’t do anything,” he added, describing how he and other volunteers removed rubble with their bare hands.

“I couldn’t sleep at night, because they were still in my ears,” he added.

A man cries as he sits on the rubble of a collapsed building in the town of Jindayris on Tuesday. Aaref Watad / AFP - Getty Images

Earthquake damage has temporarily closed the Bab-al-Hawa crossing, a humanitarian aid corridor and the only official way into the rebel-held area from outside of Syria, according to Sanjani Quazi, deputy head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ regional office for the Syrian crisis.

Delivery of U.N. assistance across the Turkish border into Syria “has been temporarily suspended,” she said.

Bab-al-Hawa is a lifeline for the opposition-controlled sliver of northeastern Syria, a region that is home to many anti-government fighters and their families who fled their hometowns during the war. Isolated and bombed by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and its most important international ally, Russia, 90% of the 4.4 million people living in the in the area rely on humanitarian aid, according to the World Food Program.

Weeks before Monday’s earthquake, the U.N. Security Council said in a statement that humanitarian needs in Syria had reached the “highest levels” since the start of the civil war in 2011, amid an ongoing cholera outbreak and a mercilessly freezing winter.

According to the volunteer rescue organization the White Helmets, by Tuesday evening 1,020 people had died in Syria’s rebel-held territories and more than 2,400 had been injured. The quakes completely destroyed more than 360 buildings and severely destroyed over 1,000, the organization added.