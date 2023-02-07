The desperate race to save people trapped under the rubble in northern Syria faces unique challenges that aid groups warn could spell deadly delays in help reaching the war-ravaged and earthquake-struck pocket of the country.
Abdulkafi Alhamdo, a resident in Darat Izza in the northwest, described hearing voices under collapsed buildings as rescuers toiled in freezing conditions with little to no heavy machinery.
“We were hearing screams and messages,” Alhamdo said in an interview with NBC News Now. “We couldn’t do anything,” he added, describing how he and other volunteers removed rubble with their bare hands.
“I couldn’t sleep at night, because they were still in my ears,” he added.
Earthquake damage has temporarily closed the Bab-al-Hawa crossing, a humanitarian aid corridor and the only official way into the rebel-held area from outside of Syria, according to Sanjani Quazi, deputy head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ regional office for the Syrian crisis.
Delivery of U.N. assistance across the Turkish border into Syria “has been temporarily suspended,” she said.
Bab-al-Hawa is a lifeline for the opposition-controlled sliver of northeastern Syria, a region that is home to many anti-government fighters and their families who fled their hometowns during the war. Isolated and bombed by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and its most important international ally, Russia, 90% of the 4.4 million people living in the in the area rely on humanitarian aid, according to the World Food Program.
Weeks before Monday’s earthquake, the U.N. Security Council said in a statement that humanitarian needs in Syria had reached the “highest levels” since the start of the civil war in 2011, amid an ongoing cholera outbreak and a mercilessly freezing winter.
According to the volunteer rescue organization the White Helmets, by Tuesday evening 1,020 people had died in Syria’s rebel-held territories and more than 2,400 had been injured. The quakes completely destroyed more than 360 buildings and severely destroyed over 1,000, the organization added.
With an already crumbling and straining infrastructure, the earthquake damage is a blow the region’s health care system can hardly afford.
“Even before the earthquake, there was a devastating situation in northwest Syria because of a veneer of war,” Dr. Mazen Kewara, regional director of the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation, said in an interview with NBC News Now.
Among the 38 health facilities the U.S.-based medical charity supports in northwest Syria are four hospitals that were damaged, Kewara said.
“We were forced to evacuate two of them, and we are continuing our work to rescue people,” he added.
Images shared on the foundation’s Twitter account show overturned floor tiles and cracked walls at a maternal and children’s hospital in the city of Al-Dana. Baby incubators lie empty nearby.
The death toll in Syrian American Medical Society-supported facilities was at 197 on Monday, with an additional 850 injured, according to their Twitter account. Numbers are expected to rise significantly in the coming days.
“Getting commodities in and around Syria was already very difficult,” International Rescue Committee Vice President for Emergencies Bob Kitchen told NBC News Now. “It’s going to be even more complex with border closures, damaged roads, but we know earthquakes don’t respect international borders so we need to push forward ourselves.”
There are serious worries that the Assad regime will hinder the distribution of aid to rebel-held areas.
“The Syrian regime has emphasized that they aren’t open to facilitating aid to the northwest through any expansion cross-border, but would prefer this is done cross-line from Damascus,” Emma Beals, a non-resident fellow at the Middle East Institute, said. “This is logistically unworkable.”
Raed al-Saleh, the leader of White Helmets, told Reuters on Monday that urgent help was needed from the international community.
Search operations in rebel-held areas of northwestern Syria have now continued for more than 29 hours amid sub-zero temperatures and aftershocks, the White Helmets said in a statement.
“Sending search and rescue teams is critically important. The hours and minutes now are really, really the most important thing,” Kitchen said. “We need to focus on finding people under the rubble.”
“But then very quickly our focus needs to change on the people left behind alive but injured, and are now without homes without income,” he added.