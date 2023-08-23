U.S.-China tensions may sink key science and technology pact

HONG KONG — A landmark U.S.-China agreement on cooperation in science and technology is on the verge of lapsing for the first time in more than 40 years amid opposition from American lawmakers who say Beijing could exploit such joint efforts to gain a security and military advantage.

A lapse in the pact would not only imperil government-to-government collaboration in vital areas such as climate change and public health, it would also inhibit academic cooperation between the world’s two leading economies, supporters warn.

Signed in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter and Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, the Science and Technology Agreement (STA) was the first accord between the two countries after they normalized diplomatic relations. It has been renewed about every five years since then, most recently in 2018, and expires again on Sunday.

The STA serves as the umbrella agreement for the science and technology relationship between the U.S. and Chinese governments, said Deborah Seligsohn, an assistant political science professor at Villanova University.

China also considers the STA the enabling document for all other science cooperation with the U.S., including with academic and research institutions.

“If it were to go away, not only would it impede government-to-government cooperation, but it would also put other science cooperation at risk,” said Seligsohn, a former environment, science, technology and health counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.

But the agreement’s renewal is facing resistance from U.S. lawmakers who argue that collaboration on technologies in sensitive fields could advance China’s military modernization. In June, 10 Republican members of Congress sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him not to renew the agreement.

Evidence suggests that China “will continue to look for opportunities to exploit partnerships organized under the STA to advance its military objectives to the greatest extent possible and, in some cases, to attempt to undermine American sovereignty,” they wrote in the letter, whose signatories included Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the chair of the House Republican Conference, and Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, the chair of the House select committee on China.

“The United States must stop fueling its own destruction. Letting the STA expire is a good first step,” they added.

In a separate letter to Blinken last week, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., also objected to the agreement’s renewal, citing the Chinese government’s human rights violations, lack of transparency during the Covid-19 pandemic and “disregard for intellectual property rights.”

“Cooperation with a nation so contrary to American values is untenable,” he wrote.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.