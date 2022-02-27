Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 26th)

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The battle for Ukraine capital rages on for a 4th night, Ukrainian civilians continue to fight for their country and Biden’s historic SCOTUS nomination.Feb. 27, 2022

