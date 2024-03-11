IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Brother of Princess Diana alleges physical and sexual abuse
March 11, 202403:02
  • Now Playing

    Brother of Princess Diana alleges physical and sexual abuse

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Dangerous winds create travel delays and power outages

    01:12

  • Biden ramps up re-election campaign in New Hampshire

    01:55

  • Growing mystery over royal photograph

    02:37

  • After kindness shown them decades ago, Chinese American family pays it forward

    01:42

  • Some grocery chains offer their own private brands to keep food prices down

    01:28

  • Ship carrying Gaza aid still in Cyprus

    02:05

  • Shaking event injures 50 on Boeing 787 flight

    02:11

  • An exclusive look at U.S. Marines training in the Arctic

    02:18

  • Heartwarming friendship forms on the ice between young man and Minnesota seniors hockey group

    02:54

  • Cost of car ownership on the rise, becoming unsustainable for some drivers

    02:16

  • Biden to make big campaign push after State of the Union

    01:56

  • U.S. evacuates nonessential embassy employees out of Haiti

    01:51

  • Cleanup underway after severe storm slammed East Coast

    02:01

  • Family and friends surprise BYU basketball player by performing Haka

    03:07

  • Critics predict who will win big at 2024 Academy Awards

    01:59

  • SAT exam now completely digital and an hour shorter

    01:53

  • Biden and Trump hold campaign events in Georgia on Saturday

    02:30

  • New efforts underway to deliver food aid to Gaza

    02:02

  • 2 National Guard soldiers, Border Patrol agent killed in Texas helicopter crash

    01:40

Nightly News

Brother of Princess Diana alleges physical and sexual abuse

03:02

Charles Spencer says he was abused as a child at the boarding school he attended, along with dozens of other children. The allegations are made in a new memoir by Spencer, and the school says it has reached out to authorities about the allegations. NBC News' Cynthia McFadden spoke with Spencer in an exclusive interview.March 11, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Brother of Princess Diana alleges physical and sexual abuse

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Dangerous winds create travel delays and power outages

    01:12

  • Biden ramps up re-election campaign in New Hampshire

    01:55

  • Growing mystery over royal photograph

    02:37

  • After kindness shown them decades ago, Chinese American family pays it forward

    01:42

  • Some grocery chains offer their own private brands to keep food prices down

    01:28
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All