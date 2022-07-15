25-year-old man hailed a hero after saving five in Indiana house fire

In Indiana, 25-year-old Nick Bostic is being hailed a hero after leaping into a burning home and saving five people. Authorities say Bostic was driving through Lafayette, Indiana shortly after midnight when he spotted flames, slammed on his breaks and ran into the home. He guided four people outside to safety, then learned that a six-year-old girl was still trapped inside. He ran back into the house, scooped up the girl and jumped through a second story window, saving her life.July 15, 2022