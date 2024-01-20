Biden administration cancels additional $5 billion in student debt

The White House announced it is forgiving student loan debt for tens of thousands of public sector workers, including teachers, nurses and firefighters. Despite a Supreme Court ruling striking down a larger student debt relief plan last year, the administration has been rolling out smaller, more targeted programs. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports Republicans are criticizing the plan as unfair to those who didn't go to college or have already repaid their debt.Jan. 20, 2024