    Biden administration cancels additional $5 billion in student debt

    State laws are factoring into college choices for young adults

  • Third grade teacher becomes TikTok sensation for her financial lessons

  • Border crisis is key issue with NH primary just 5 days way

  • U.S. launches new strikes on Houthi targets

  • Chicago man takes cold plunge in Lake Michigan during deep freeze

  • Studies show multivitamins may help with memory loss

  • Explosion levels building in Washington, D.C.

  • DOJ releases scathing investigation into Uvalde law enforcement response

  • Unrelenting winter storm impacting tens of millions across the U.S.

  • Trump attends court as critical NH primary looms

  • Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized for weeks

  • Frigid winter weather causes challenges for electric vehicle owners

  • With Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet still grounded, FAA completes first group of inspections

  • China reveals big drop in birth rate

Nightly News

Biden administration cancels additional $5 billion in student debt

The White House announced it is forgiving student loan debt for tens of thousands of public sector workers, including teachers, nurses and firefighters. Despite a Supreme Court ruling striking down a larger student debt relief plan last year, the administration has been rolling out smaller, more targeted programs. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports Republicans are criticizing the plan as unfair to those who didn't go to college or have already repaid their debt.Jan. 20, 2024

