Biden condemns violent protests on campuses
May 2, 202402:07

Nightly News

President Biden commented on the campus unrest, saying that while he supports peaceful protests, violence and hate speech are unacceptable. Former President Trump praised the police response at Columbia University earlier this week. NBC News Gabe Gutierrez reports.May 2, 2024

