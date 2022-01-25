Biden considering deploying troops near Russia amid Ukraine invasion threat
With fears rising that Russia could invade Ukraine, President Biden is considering a major show of force, putting 8,500 troops on heightened alert mostly as part of a NATO response force. The U.S. is now ordering embassy families and civilians to leave Ukraine on commercial flights while they can. Jan. 25, 2022
