Chemical weapons team in Syria kept from alleged attack site

 

Russia and Assad’s regime claim it’s too dangerous for chemical inspectors to get into the suburb hit by poison gas, and that they need more permits. Meanwhile, the U.S. says Russia may be tampering with evidence.

U.S. News

Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO

U.S. news
Sacramento police release hours of video in Stephon Clark shooting

U.S. news
Immunotherapy transforms lung cancer, the biggest cancer killer

Health news
Robert Durst, scowling, faces photos of slain friend at murder hearing

Crime & Courts
Supporters cheer outside courthouse as Meek Mill likely to get new trial
Video

NBCBLK

World News

Trump's airstrikes give us hope, Syrians suffering under Assad regime say

World
Young migrants trapped in Greece find that life in West isn't what they hoped for

SPECIAL REPORT
Canada makes Cuba posting a solitary one for diplomats

World
UK's Theresa May tells lawmakers: Syria strikes were legal and moral

World
U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson goes on trial in Turkey, denies 'illegal activity'

World
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Nightly Reads

Immunotherapy transforms lung cancer, the biggest cancer killer

Health news

