China retaliates with tariffs on U.S. goods in trade tit-for-tat

 

The White House announced $50 billion in tariffs on 1,100 Chinese products. The country quickly responded with tariffs of their own on American exports like automobiles and oil.

U.S. News

1,995 children separated from families at border under 'zero tolerance' policy

Donald Trump
The fight over Alaska's hunting rules runs deeper than using doughnuts to bait bears

U.S. news
Court reinstates doctor-assisted suicide in California

U.S. news
Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. pleads not guilty in rapes case

U.S. news
Paul Manafort sent to Virginia jail after judge revokes bail

Crime & Courts

World News

This man is running Russia's newest propaganda effort in the U.S. — or at least he's trying to

U.S. news
Germany's Merkel faces political crisis over migrant policy

Europe's Border Crisis
Trump slaps China with $50 billion in tariffs, Beijing immediately hits back, report says

World
Paul Manafort sent to Virginia jail after judge revokes bail

Crime & Courts
Surge in children separated at border floods facility for undocumented immigrants

U.S. news
