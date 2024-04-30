IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Columbia students attempt to block protesters from Hamilton Hall
April 30, 202402:04

  • Video shows Tulane protesters clashing with police on horses

    00:28
  • Now Playing

    Columbia students attempt to block protesters from Hamilton Hall

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    US makes diplomatic push for cease-fire deal in Gaza

    02:12

  • Israeli military releases video of strikes on Hamas targets

    00:37

  • Demonstrations at Columbia University escalate as protesters occupy part of campus

    00:58

  • Looming Israeli offensive increases pressure on Hamas to agree to cease-fire: Amb. Dennis Ross

    06:35

  • Israeli officials express concern over potential ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and leaders

    01:51

  • Sec. Blinken arrives in Middle East amid cease-fire talks in Gaza

    01:46

  • Protesters at Virginia Tech arrested after refusing to disperse

    02:40

  • Students in Gaza protest against the war and for education protection

    01:28

  • More college campus protest arrests over war in Gaza, tensions spill over at UCLA

    02:11

  • Pressure mounting on Israel and Hamas to reach deal ahead of possible Israeli attack on Rafah

    01:44

  • Colleges nationwide grapple with protests against war in Gaza

    04:42

  • Hamas releases video of two hostages including American Israeli

    02:34

  • College campus protests over war in Gaza show no sign of slowing, new crackdowns on demonstrators

    01:54

  • Hamas releases new hostage video, includes American captive

    01:40

  • Israeli airstrikes hitting areas in Gaza that IDF designated as 'safe zones'

    05:37

  • As campus protests spread, graduating students worry about whether commencements will be canceled

    01:37

  • Israeli airstrikes take place in Gaza areas Israel had designated as 'safe zones'

    02:59

  • Gaza’s miraculous C-section baby loses her fight to survive

    01:40

NBC News

Columbia students attempt to block protesters from Hamilton Hall

02:04

Video shows a small group of Columbia students attempting to block pro-Palestinian protesters as the group storms Hamilton Hall.April 30, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Video shows Tulane protesters clashing with police on horses

    00:28
  • Now Playing

    Columbia students attempt to block protesters from Hamilton Hall

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    US makes diplomatic push for cease-fire deal in Gaza

    02:12

  • Israeli military releases video of strikes on Hamas targets

    00:37

  • Demonstrations at Columbia University escalate as protesters occupy part of campus

    00:58

  • Looming Israeli offensive increases pressure on Hamas to agree to cease-fire: Amb. Dennis Ross

    06:35
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All