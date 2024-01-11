IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Chris Christie suspends campaign for 2024 presidential race

02:22

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced today that he is suspending his campaign for the 2024 presidential race just five days before the Iowa caucuses. While Christie said he would make no endorsement, he is already facing pressure to back Nikki Haley. NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports.Jan. 11, 2024

