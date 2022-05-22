IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Class of 2022 entering the best job market in years

Nightly News

Class of 2022 entering the best job market in years

02:17

According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, the class of 2022 is entering one of the best job markets in years, with employers planning to hire almost 32 percent more graduates than a year ago. A recent Monster.com survey shows that while salary is the top priority for graduates, career advancement, work-life balance, and remote work options are also important.May 22, 2022

