CODA’s historic wins at the 2022 Oscars

CODA, which stands for child of deaf adults, won best picture at the Academy Awards, becoming the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to take the top prize. Star Troy Kotsur took home the trophy for best supporting actor, becoming the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar.March 28, 2022
