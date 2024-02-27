IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Congressional leaders meet with Biden in hopes of averting government shutdown
Feb. 27, 202401:40

Nightly News

The meeting was aimed at preventing a shutdown late Friday, with the leaders and the president also discussing migrant and border policy and U.S. aid to Ukraine. Both Republicans and Democrats are expressing optimism about averting a shutdown. NBC's Kelly O'Donnell reports.Feb. 27, 2024

