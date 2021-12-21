IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Covid testing sites overwhelmed ahead of the holidays

01:31

Facing crushing demand for Covid-19 tests, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling on President Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act. At-home test kits are nearly impossible to find in several cities, as many prepare to gather for the holidays with their families.Dec. 21, 2021

