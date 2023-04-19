IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

DeSantis tries to shore up GOP support as questions mount over potential presidential run

01:52

Republican Governor DeSantis is in the early primary state of South Carolina as questions swirl over a potential presidential campaign. As DeSantis tries to drum up support, Florida's Department of Education expanded the state's policies on classroom instruction, which bans the teaching of gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten to 12th grade. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports.April 19, 2023

