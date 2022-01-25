Dow makes comeback after falling more than 1,100 points
Last-minute buyers jumped in to pull the market out of a steep nosedive on Monday. At its lowest point the Dow Jones Industrials were down more than 1,100 points before climbing back up. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on what’s causing the stock volatility. Jan. 25, 2022
