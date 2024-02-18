Fast-moving storm dumps snow across parts of Northeast

Public works employees sort through mountains of recycling to find woman’s anniversary ring02:46
Medical professionals weigh in on growing trend of people getting full-body scans to screen for cancer02:24
Questions mount after 2 found fatally shot in dorm at University of Colorado - Colorado Springs01:45
- Now Playing
Fast-moving storm dumps snow across parts of Northeast01:48
- UP NEXT
Trump promotes sneaker line after ordered to pay more than $350 million in civil fraud trial02:05
Kamala Harris discusses death of Alexei Navalny in exclusive interview03:31
Authorities investigate deadly Virginia house explosion02:05
Humanitarian crisis growing in Gaza01:49
Kansas City shooting survivor speaks out01:44
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in prison02:51
The company OpenAI debuts text-to-video feature01:42
FDA approves new therapy for deadly skin cancer02:17
Fani Willis' father takes the stand at Georgia hearing02:08
Donald Trump ordered to pay over $350 million in civil fraud trial02:13
Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest functioning hospital01:56
Consumers shopping for deals are buying off-label store brand products01:32
Former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss criminal charges denied01:36
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' heated testimony over romantic relationship03:48
U.S. officials are monitoring new Russian satellite threat02:16
Two teens in custody after deadly Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting02:40
Public works employees sort through mountains of recycling to find woman’s anniversary ring02:46
Medical professionals weigh in on growing trend of people getting full-body scans to screen for cancer02:24
Questions mount after 2 found fatally shot in dorm at University of Colorado - Colorado Springs01:45
- Now Playing
Fast-moving storm dumps snow across parts of Northeast01:48
- UP NEXT
Trump promotes sneaker line after ordered to pay more than $350 million in civil fraud trial02:05
Kamala Harris discusses death of Alexei Navalny in exclusive interview03:31
Play All