Fast-moving storm dumps snow across parts of Northeast
Feb. 18, 202401:48

Nightly News

Fast-moving storm dumps snow across parts of Northeast

01:48

A fast-moving snowstorm moved across the Northeast over the weekend, dumping more than a foot of snow in some areas. The storm first moved through the Midwest, claiming at least one life. NBC News’ George Solis has the latest.Feb. 18, 2024

