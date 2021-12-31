Flights canceled through New Year’s over severe weather, omicron
After four days in a row of more than 1,000 flight cancellations, airlines are trimming down even more. The disruptions are caused by omicron cases impacting airline staff and bands of severe weather lashing the country from coast to coast.Dec. 31, 2021
