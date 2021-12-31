IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Wildfires near Boulder, Colorado force thousands to evacuate

    01:30

  • U.S. Covid cases surging ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

    02:58

  • Remembering those we lost in 2021

    07:41
  • Now Playing

    Flights canceled through New Year’s over severe weather, omicron

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Tiger killed after biting custodian who approached enclosure after hours

    01:41

  • Biden and Putin hold high-stakes phone call amid Ukraine tension

    01:20

  • Got gifts to return? Some retailers may offer refunds and let you keep the item to cut costs

    01:51

  • Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in sex trafficking trial

    01:42

  • U.S. hits new high for daily Covid cases as omicron spreads

    03:35

  • Alarming rise in child Covid hospitalizations

    01:46

  • Growing misery at airports with flights canceled, delayed

    02:00

  • Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid dies at 82

    02:02

  • Remembering NFL legend John Madden

    02:10

  • Sisters start nonprofit to support other young cancer patients

    02:20

  • Universities grapple over return to in-person schooling

    01:44

  • Second time capsule discovered at former site of Robert E. Lee statue

    01:39

  • Family of 14-year-old inadvertently killed by police calls for accountability

    02:20

  • Dr. Ashish Jha speaks on CDC lowering estimate of omicron cases in U.S.

    02:54

  • Winter weather creates travel nightmare on the roads and in the sky

    01:34

  • New York City schools ramping up Covid testing as omicron spreads

    03:09

Nightly News

Flights canceled through New Year’s over severe weather, omicron

01:29

After four days in a row of more than 1,000 flight cancellations, airlines are trimming down even more. The disruptions are caused by omicron cases impacting airline staff and bands of severe weather lashing the country from coast to coast.Dec. 31, 2021

  • Wildfires near Boulder, Colorado force thousands to evacuate

    01:30

  • U.S. Covid cases surging ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

    02:58

  • Remembering those we lost in 2021

    07:41
  • Now Playing

    Flights canceled through New Year’s over severe weather, omicron

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Tiger killed after biting custodian who approached enclosure after hours

    01:41

  • Biden and Putin hold high-stakes phone call amid Ukraine tension

    01:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All